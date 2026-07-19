Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

There is increased activity in terms of new horizons, directions and ideas that you are actively pursuing and pushing for. The Page of Swords shows this and this is also for those in the younger age group who are working hard to change things around them for the better. The Knight of Pentacles, therefore, supports with monetary benefits if all this work is good and relevant. This also shows explorations of new directions in terms of work.

TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)

You are very ambitious and are good at many things – the skills are there in many areas, and it is up to you to see how you can realise all of them. The Eight of Wands shows passion to make a big difference. The Three of Pentacles shows that all that you have in mind is likely to take about three to four months to show results. A job you have applied for? That’s the time it is going to take to make it a reality.