Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

The Page of Swords indicates involvement with the younger forces in your life, when it comes to ideas, work and how to do things in alignment with the trends today. It also indicates that there is a person who is forging ahead with great thoughts. The Emperor shows the encouragement given as a mentor, an elder and someone who has great leadership qualities. This could even be you! The Angel Message is the Eight of Earth, where it shows that skilled work is being rewarded.
You have the support of someone wealthy and powerful. It could also be someone who has passed and is guiding you from the other realm. The King of Pentacles could also mean that money is coming from family. The Ace of Cups shows that emotionally, you are in a good place. You rise above situations with the strength of your reactions. The Angel Message is Unity corresponding to Archangel Sandalphon, where you value traditional methods.
There are great new openings to allow for money flow and new avenues of work and opportunities. The Ace of Pentacles shows great times for new things to take place in your life. So now is the time to make the best of it all. The Empress is a very productive sign, especially for women who lead by example, nurturing and self-confident. This is a good phase. The Angel Message is the Two of Fire, where you have come into your own.
There could be travel and new opportunities that come without any notice. You will be surprised at the turn of events. The Two of Wands suggests that many things lead towards fulfilment in terms of work. The Seven of Pentacles shows money power that has either come or is on its way. You have worked hard for this and you can take credit for it all. The Angel Message is the Ten of Earth, where there is a peaceful family life.
The coming week could be a bit difficult – for reasons such as hostile staff, arguments, and, in general, recalcitrant people around you. The Five of Wands suggests an environment that will provoke you into being aggressive and annoyed. If you decide to watch it all like a circus, you will come out tops. The Strength card has come precisely for this reason. That you have patience while dealing with others. The Angel Message is the Nine of Fire, which tells you not to give up.
The Four of Wands suggests a peaceful home environment and work conditions within. There is happiness with the children, if any and other considerations in your personal space. You could also be building towards this. The Three of Pentacles shows that some ideas or thoughts that you want to make a reality could take about three to four months. These will also take some of the savings you have. There could also be some renovations and changes to your living space.
What you need right now is to keep your emotions under control and not stress yourself out over small things. Just remember that everything gets done and if you have come this far, then you will go further somehow. This is the mystical part of life. The Temperance card suggests this and tells you to keep your head above water without buckling under passing challenges. The Six of Pentacles shows you to be a very charitable person who thinks of others also.
The Knight of Pentacles suggests journeys – in search of money-making opportunities along with some fun. It also relates more to the youngsters in your life rather than you. Such journeys are part of the bonding with their co-travellers. The Three of Wands shows journeys coming up – it could be overseas with regard to work. You are looking at many possibilities. The Angel Message is the Sun corresponding to Archangel Uriel, where there are happy outcomes.
Big changes are coming where the old will go and the new will set in. It could be very disruptive and disturbing initially – because you have to break the old to be able to build the new. This is indicated by the Death card, which also will remove those people who don’t matter to the larger scheme of things. The Devil shows you to have a strong bond with your partner or spouse, but it can also be claustrophobic.
It is all about caregiving from the primary person in your life. The Six of Swords shows that no matter what, a partnership is going on, flowing water metaphorically – which is to say that not every bump or obstacle is an indication of a break. Nobody wants to rock the boat. The Four of Swords shows that many ideas and thoughts are in the gestation phase and it will take a couple of months to show results. Till then, just relax.
It is a good phase that you could be in the limelight for all the reasons you have been wanting all this while. The Star card comes when people look up to you. They know you can deliver. However, the Tower card comes to indicate big changes to your life that can feel very disturbing and uncertain. Don’t doubt that everything happens for the best. The Angel Message is a life experience corresponding to Archangel Chamuel, where you could be facing a significant life event.
The Six of Cups shows you to be in a good space where people are kind and nice to you, and you are also sought after. Enjoy this phase as it unfolds in your life. The Ten of Pentacles shows money power – both in having it and in spending it. There could be a major happy event in the family. The Angel Message is the Five of Earth, where you need not have fears around money. Accept help from others should it come about.