Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

The Page of Swords indicates involvement with the younger forces in your life, when it comes to ideas, work and how to do things in alignment with the trends today. It also indicates that there is a person who is forging ahead with great thoughts. The Emperor shows the encouragement given as a mentor, an elder and someone who has great leadership qualities. This could even be you! The Angel Message is the Eight of Earth, where it shows that skilled work is being rewarded.

TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)

You have the support of someone wealthy and powerful. It could also be someone who has passed and is guiding you from the other realm. The King of Pentacles could also mean that money is coming from family. The Ace of Cups shows that emotionally, you are in a good place. You rise above situations with the strength of your reactions. The Angel Message is Unity corresponding to Archangel Sandalphon, where you value traditional methods.