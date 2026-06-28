Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)
The Judgement card has appeared where you need to introspect your actions, knowing that there is always a reaction/ consequence of an action! Once done, practice gratitude so that you bring good things into your life. The Four of Swords indicates a time period for your thoughts to translate into results. For now, all is in the gestation period. Do all the groundwork till that time. The Angel Message is The Emperor, corresponding to Archangel Michael, who is all about organisation.
TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)
Your personal and home life is good and mostly peaceful regardless of what is going on around you. The Four of Wands says that you can balance work and personal time well and you also manage to give your family the attention and nurturing they might need. The Four of Cups shows that you are quite stubborn about what and how you want things. Learn to see the hidden gems in offers being made to you.
GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)
There are celebrations and good times right now as you have family get-togethers and other gatherings that bring family and friends together. The Three of Cups is an indication of all this. The Page of Pentacles shows the progress and growth of the young ones in the family. It is also about monetising their idea and the directions they are choosing to pursue. The Angel Message is the Four of Air, where it is time to take a rest or a vacation.
CANCER (21 June - 23 July)
Right now, it is a good period for most of you born under this sign. The Wheel of Fortune shows that if things have been difficult till now, then there are improvements happening slowly, allowing you to breathe more easily. The Six of Cups indicates a certain popularity among those who feel you can do much for them, and they will be approaching you for solutions and suggestions. The Angel Message is the Six of Fire, which tells you that victory is yours.
LEO (23 July - 23 August)
Sneaky or stealthy? You decide because some of your actions and thoughts are bordering on these lines. It could also be that you like to play your cards close to your chest. And you have many, many ideas which you don’t like to share with others for fear of them being taken away from you. That is the Seven of Swords showing that. The death card appears to show that there are changes coming along, and it will take time to adjust.
VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)
The week ahead is all about work and ideas that you generate to get to the next level. The Page of Wands suggests that you are helped by young people who know the pulse of the audience at this point in time and they will help you steer that boat on the right path. The Nine of Wands again is about work, ambitions and creativity. You have many talents, all of which you are entirely capable of getting on their feet.
LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)
The appearance of The Hierophant shows that you are always guarded and guided by the Higher Forces and for that you have to be grateful and happy. The Hierophant also knows how to guide you towards your desires at the right time. The Temperance card shows that you have to have forbearance and patience for everything to come to you. Keep those disturbing emotions under control. When you do this, you miss the opportunities as well as the blooms around you.
SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)
Everything now feels like a battle to be won. Whether it is in your personal life or when it comes to work, the Knight of Swords shows this, and also for those around you, it could be a similar situation. You have to fight to even be heard. The Eight of Swords shows that you are truly in a circle of debilitating thoughts stealing your peace and sleep. Let go and allow things to flow. And take what comes.
SAGITTARIUS (22 November - 22 December)
Charity and donating to good causes are uppermost in your mind right now. The Six of Pentacles shows you to be a generous person who likes to do good and help those who come asking for it. The Eight of Wands shows you to be an ambitious person who has many interests that you can pursue. However, it is better to take one or two and make them your complete focus to be able to be on top in the chosen areas.
CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)
You are in a position to put out whatever you choose to do. The Magician card that comes shows that you can do anything you want, provided you go after it. The Magician is also a very talented person who knows how to get things done. The King of Cups shows that you have someone in your life who is a mentor and also the stabilising rock when it comes to wavering emotions. This person is also a very respected one outside of your circle.
AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)
The Three of Wands indicates interests that are overseas and also a deep desire to travel and be away from the place you are now at. It also has to do with work that you do and did that makes you somewhat nostalgic for a past life. All considered, there is a possibility of travel. The Ten of Swords shows you to be pierced down by the weight of your thoughts, which is making you very emotionally unstable.
PISCES (18 February - 20 March)
The Ace of Pentacles shows money, power and the increasing possibility of making more. There are new openings and pathways to do that. Also, you are being totally supported by the universe, so the going should be good. The Tower also comes to show you that changes are in the air. These are unsettling, but they will eventually take you where you need to be for growth and development. The Angel Message is the Ten of Earth, where there is a very happy family life now.