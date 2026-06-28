Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

Sneaky or stealthy? You decide because some of your actions and thoughts are bordering on these lines. It could also be that you like to play your cards close to your chest. And you have many, many ideas which you don’t like to share with others for fear of them being taken away from you. That is the Seven of Swords showing that. The death card appears to show that there are changes coming along, and it will take time to adjust.