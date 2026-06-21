Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)

The Death card appears when it is time to make changes to your life. You could be given signals and if you had paid heed to them, then good, but if you have not, then you will be pushed to do so. These are needed for your growth. And this is also a time to be grateful for all that has transpired before. The Four of Cups shows that the tendency will be to resist what is not familiar to you.