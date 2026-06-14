Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

Since the Judgement card has appeared, there must be gratitude in every action and time for introspection and study of patterns you have. The Wheel of Fortune appears to show that times are good and if things were not great earlier, now the time is getting better, with most things coming your way. There are some Feng Shui tips - keep water features like waterfalls, fountains, aquariums to invigorate Chi’ and invite blessings to flow through the home.

TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)

You are in a learning phase and whatever experiences you are having are all that help to understand yourself and the lessons that you need to learn. The Five of Swords shows that you could be in an aggressive mood, where you could hurt people with your words. So be careful and mindful of what you say. The Feng Shui tip is that sound makers summon the Chi, so do use wind chimes, gongs, musical instruments that enhance your home or office space.