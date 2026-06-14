Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

Since the Judgement card has appeared, there must be gratitude in every action and time for introspection and study of patterns you have. The Wheel of Fortune appears to show that times are good and if things were not great earlier, now the time is getting better, with most things coming your way. There are some Feng Shui tips - keep water features like waterfalls, fountains, aquariums to invigorate Chi’ and invite blessings to flow through the home.
You are in a learning phase and whatever experiences you are having are all that help to understand yourself and the lessons that you need to learn. The Five of Swords shows that you could be in an aggressive mood, where you could hurt people with your words. So be careful and mindful of what you say. The Feng Shui tip is that sound makers summon the Chi, so do use wind chimes, gongs, musical instruments that enhance your home or office space.
Major changes are in the air and you need to prepare to deal with them. Going with the flow is the best approach and looking at everything as something that can be dealt with. The Tower is an indication of this, while the page of cups shows the new directions that could come up for many of you. The Feng Shui tip is that plants are superb Chi’ boosters in your home. Ensure they are healthy and beautiful.
When it comes to work, you are on top and you take a great effort to make things happen. You work hard and are able to do multiple things creatively. It’s important to concentrate on one thing to achieve a high degree of competence. The Hierophant is the guide or mentor who helps you along the path. The Feng Shui tip is that a stairway is like a waterfall rushing Chi’ and its location plays an important role in how energy flows through.
There could be emotional moments when you could be feeling overwhelmed. The Temperance card asks you to keep your cool and have forbearance so that you are able to deal with things. The World card is an assurance that all is well in your world, no matter a few hiccups. It also shows that things are going well after a hiatus. The Feng Shui tip is to act as if everything you possess is alive and deserves a good home. Remove excess, broken things.
A happy family life, joyous gatherings and time being spent with the family are rejuvenating. You will be with your loved ones and therein lies the satisfaction of having kept all members together. The Four of Wands shows travel for celebrations. The Queen of Swords suggests someone clear in the head about what is to be done and how to go about it. The Feng Shui tip is that you don’t keep the guest room as a separate entity. Make it beautiful, leave the door open.
The Ace of Cups indicates an emotionally satisfying time where you can see things clearly and come to terms with them. The Universe supports your actions and mood by giving you happy instances where you will be lighthearted and in a happy state of mind. The Page of Pentacles shows that great things are being done by someone close to you. The Feng Shui tip is that art of all kinds – paintings, sculpture, ceramics, textiles greatly enhances the Chi’ and brings in positivity.
You are preoccupied with the younger lot in your life as a mentor and someone who guides them into the right direction. The Knight of Wands shows that these life lessons allude particularly to work and the demands of ambition and drive. The Five of Pentacles shows a poverty mindset, especially when it comes to money matters. The Feng Shui tip is that mirrors activate, expand and circulate Chi’ throughout your home and office space.
Mood swings and erratic behaviour are the result of the moon and its movements. The Moon card shows that you are vulnerable to the vagaries of the way the moon affects the mind -and if you are aware of this, you can watch your words and actions. You have good ideas and you need to persist with them. The Feng Shui tip is that it is to keep family photos in the children’s bedrooms. It makes the children feel looked after.
Anything that is holding you back is probably self-imposed. The feeling of being trapped and pinned down is something that is preventing you from realising your potential. The Ten of Swords shows that this stress and probably sleepless nights are not doing any good for your mood. The Star card comes to tell you that your life can be like that of a star. The Feng Shui tip is that the stove in the kitchen should be kept clean and in good condition.
You would like to keep your ideas to yourself lest you allow others to take your thoughts and make them their own. The Seven of Swords shows a secret side to you that you are not going to show the world. The Page of Wands indicates preoccupation with the younger lot, especially their work and work culture and plans for the future. The Feng Shui tip is that family rooms or guest rooms tend to be multi-use rooms, so they need to be well thought out and organised.
The Two of Cups shows peace between spouses and this contributes to work getting done without arguments. The Seven of Cups shows there are unrealistic expectations that you have about people and that is something you need to work on by keeping the low to avoid misery and disappointment later. The Feng Shui tip is that if your home has an entry through a garage or back door, it needs to have the same good qualities as the front door.