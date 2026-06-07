Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

JUNE 8-14

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

The Three of Swords shows that you will need to think more with your head rather than your heart. Emotional decisions are not likely to make you feel good. The Five of Cups brings to the fore the element of loneliness or solitude and there is also a tendency to look at what is not there instead of what is. The Angel Message is The Moon, corresponding to Archangel Haniel, where you are asked to release fears holding you back.

TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)

Right now, you are being mentored and guided by a strong individual who knows how to get things done and gives you great support. The King of Swords has good ideas of how things need to be done. The Six of Cups shows that you are popular, which makes you emotionally strong. The Angel Message is the Ten of Fire where you have lots going on. Slow down a bit and take help from others. There could be stress related issues so relax.