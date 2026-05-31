Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

This could be a week of some workplace hostilities. There could be arguments and differences of opinion. The Five of Wands shows this trend and while it might be so, it would be in your interest not to lose your cool. Changes are coming, which may mean there are changes in the mood as well. This is the death card, indicating this. The Angel Message is the Queen of Water, which shows that relationships are developing.

TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)

You are likely to feel burdened and a feeling that you are carrying all the burdens in life. The Ten of Wands is an indication that there are more things you are taking on that could leave you feeling drained. You also want to do many things when it comes to work. And you want to do it well. The Queen of Cups shows you feeling very overwhelmed because of all this. You are though on top of things.