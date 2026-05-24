Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

As The Magician card has some, it is an indication of the skills that you can swing any which way you want. This is a card of great promise about what you decide to do. The Five of Cups shows you are snowed under the feelings of inadequacy; instead of looking at what there is not, look at what there is. The more gratitude, the smoother things will flow. The Angel Message is The Sun corresponding to Archangel Uriel, where there is a happy outcome.

TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)

There is travel coming upphysically and metaphoricallyas there are things you are going to move from your comfort zone and know you are capable of great things. The Two of Wands indicates this, while the Six of Wands shows that you are ready to conquer the world with all you know. There is drive, passion and dreams within you which you will realise. Take the help of youngsters to enable your journey.