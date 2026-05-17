Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

When you have great ambitions and the universe supports you, imagine how successful things can be. The week ahead is full of such possibilities, where you will be successful in implementing your creative ideas and goals for the future. The Ace of Wands shows this, and you make all efforts to get your dreams rolling out. But the Eight of Swords shows that you are unlikely to share your ideas with others. Could be that you don’t trust others.

TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)

All is well in your world right now. The Wheel of Fortune comes to assure you that things are so much better on all fronts and if things were not up to the mark, they are now, with the wheels of time moving. There is very little to complain about. The Eight of Pentacles shows that you work very hard to earn or even manifest money. You go about doing what is needed and that is sure to bring in the results.