Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

LEO 23 (JULY — 23 AUGUST)

Spending with caution is the norm for you at present. Conserving is important given the way the world is at the moment, so you are doing the right thing. The Four of Pentacles shows that you are juggling between what is desired and what is necessary, and that is sometimes quite boring. The Three of Swords shows that you know that you need to think with your head and not your heart, no matter how sorry you might feel for someone.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST — 23 SEPTEMBER)

Everything seems to be a battle to be won. So imagine the stress you are putting your body through. Being constantly in the fight or flight mode will wring your nerves into knots and you will end up with health issues. The Knight of Swords is an indication of this. The Empress comes to tell you that you are on top of things, so why take on the stress? You are doing and getting what you want and you should be calm about it.23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER

You work very hard for the compensation you get and that is your nature to be everywhere you are needed to achieve your goals of what you love to do and the money that comes with it. The Eight of Pentacles shows this nature and practice of yours. If there are any ideas that you have in your head, it will all come to light and fruition in about four months or so. They are all in the gestational phase.