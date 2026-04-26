Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

There is amicability and compromises in your married life (if that is the status). Even otherwise, in any significant relationship, you keep things going instead of hostility and rocking the boat needlessly. This is the Six of Swords, which shows you would rather put up with mild inconveniences rather than make an issue of it; you go with the flow. The Five of Swords shows that a youngster in your life is battling it out when it comes to work and relationships.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

Simply don’t have unrealistic expectations of anyone or anything at this point in time. The Seven of Cups shows that you expect everything to be perfect, but that does not happen and you will be left feeling really unhappy and frustrated. The Ace of Swords, on the other hand, shows that you have great clarity when it comes to knowing what you need to do and how. The Universe supports you in any way to achieve your goals and targets well.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

This is a time when you will have to exercise great restraint about your moods and feelings. Even as you are on top of things, there is much frustration and a feeling of being pinned down by circumstances and the situations around you. The Queen of Pentacles shows the importance of the women in your life. Particularly, one will have a great influence on you. The Nine of Wands shows you have sleepless nights regarding some issue that you are unable to accept.