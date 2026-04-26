Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)
There is likely to be travel with a bagful of ideas for new opportunities and collaborations. This can be driven by the younger lot in your workspace or in your business goals. The Knight of Pentacles indicates a new phase where travel and opportunities go hand in hand. The Sun card appears to show that things are going well and there are those in your life who will be in the limelight and there are also chances of new entrants into your family.
TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)
Right now, you are on top of things and considered a strong, capable person, especially if a woman. The Queen of Swords shows that there is much clarity when it comes to doing things and there are no compromises when it comes to executing them. And you are the leader, there is no question about that. The death card comes because major changes are coming into your life and you are to be prepared for bigger roles and prominence.
GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)
At the moment, things are going well. The Chariot shows that whatever you are doing is going well and in alignment with all your goals and desires. Learn to distinguish between the good and the not-so-good, so you ensure your karmic balance is better. The Two of Swords shows you to be in two minds about something, let’s say ideas, that you would like to roll out. Both are good and you will be hard-pressed to choose between the two.
CANCER (21 June - 23 July)
There is someone in your life who is important and strong. The King of Wands is a dominating one who ensures you walk the right path when it comes to doing deals and projects. He wants you to do well, but he also wants you to do the right thing. This can be a bit suffocating. The Hermit shows you are on a lonely path towards your goals. But then you are divinely guarded, so you are not really alone in that sense.
LEO (23 July - 23 August)
The present is all about those young ones in your life. Could be children and their desires, goals and targets at work. Two of them are contemplating new projects as the Page of Cups indicates. This also means that there are going to be changes in the work area and much more excitement, as this means a new journey. The other one is content with what is there – primarily the money aspect- so is contemplating whether to make a change or not.
VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)
The Ace of Pentacles brings you new opportunities to bring more abundance into your lifeprimarily money and all the things money can do for you. There are new pathways for many wonderful opportunities that ensure that you get the prominence you are seeking and deserve. The Strength card comes to tell you to keep your feelings and negativity under control, as you do have the capacity to achieve great things. You do have to keep the beast under control.
LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)
Right now, you are on top of things, especially when it comes to money and matters regarding that. The Nine of Pentacles shows you to be in a good position and also to be the nurturer in the scheme of things. You not only keep things together but are also the person who gives others hope and cheer. The Knight of Wands shows travel coming up for someone close to you – this is work-related and important for career growth.
SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)
There is amicability and compromises in your married life (if that is the status). Even otherwise, in any significant relationship, you keep things going instead of hostility and rocking the boat needlessly. This is the Six of Swords, which shows you would rather put up with mild inconveniences rather than make an issue of it; you go with the flow. The Five of Swords shows that a youngster in your life is battling it out when it comes to work and relationships.
SAGITTARIUS (22 November - 22 December)
Simply don’t have unrealistic expectations of anyone or anything at this point in time. The Seven of Cups shows that you expect everything to be perfect, but that does not happen and you will be left feeling really unhappy and frustrated. The Ace of Swords, on the other hand, shows that you have great clarity when it comes to knowing what you need to do and how. The Universe supports you in any way to achieve your goals and targets well.
CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)
This is a time when you will have to exercise great restraint about your moods and feelings. Even as you are on top of things, there is much frustration and a feeling of being pinned down by circumstances and the situations around you. The Queen of Pentacles shows the importance of the women in your life. Particularly, one will have a great influence on you. The Nine of Wands shows you have sleepless nights regarding some issue that you are unable to accept.
AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)
The Five of Wands shows you to be in an aggressive and hostile mood when it comes to many things. If you are at a bank, you will be arguing with those behind the counter about many things. And when it comes to getting things done, you will be most frustrated with the slowness with which things are being done. Avoid proving a point. The World on the other hand, shows that things are good in your world.
PISCES (18 February - 20 March)
Work and work opportunities are keeping you very busy and driven. The Eight of Wands shows you to be confident and very conscious of doing more and more when it comes to work and all things surrounding it. You have many things you are good at and you find that you would like to do it all. The Five of Cups shows you to be feeling lonely -you tend to look at what is not there instead of what is there.