Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES 20 MARCH — 20 APRIL

Any financial worries are misplaced as you have saved up enough. But you are prone to careful spending and keeping the accounts close to your chest as the Four of Pentacles is indicating. It is good to be prudent, but it is also important to spend on experiences that enhance your worldview. The Seven of Pentacles shows that there is no need to worry. The Angel Message is the Seven of Water that shows you are in the throes of a complex decision.

TAURUS 20 APRIL — 21 MAY

There are emotional ups and downs as things stand today. Somehow, you are not at peace with all that is going on around you. The Queen of Cups shows this dissonance with your environment. No need to stress as things are going quite fine. The Page of Swords shows your preoccupation with a young person whose ideas you are mentally invested in. The Angel Message is the Four of Water where you need to ensure you do not miss opportunities.