Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

APRIL 13-19
Many of the things you are planning to do are still in the gestational state. You are working on them or at best, allowing them to grow within you before you present them to the world. For things to show up and bring in the desired results are likely to take four to five months. And that is a conservative estimation. On the other hand, your personal relationships are going on without unduly rocking the boat and making compromises wherever required.
Right now is a happy family environment and peaceful interactions with those around you. The Ten of Cups shows this and also that you are far more emotionally fulfilled than you might have ever been. As far as you are concerned, you are in a good space. The Three of Swords shows that you are doing things with clarity and clinicality. Leaving emotions aside, you know this is a time to think with your head rather than your heart.
The strong, stable person in your life is taking charge of all-important decisions, and that is to your advantage. The Emperor is someone who commands, leads and gives support when most needed. Stay in its shadow as it's something not everyone has. The Hanged Man, however, points to a tricky situation you are dealing with and you are trying to grapple with it by thinking in the conventional fashion. Try something different and you could come up with a unique solution.
Things are working, albeit slowly. The Wheel of Fortune is turning slowly in your favour, and what has been down is now picking up and will speed up soon. Whatever you want to do now is showing paths that will light up to your advantage. The fool card is now asking you to relax and be a bit carefree and do things you did not get to do all this time. That includes travelling and exploring things. Philanthropy, kindness to material gain are all on the cards.
Financial constraints could be there for now as you weigh the pros and cons of what you would like to spend on. The Two of Pentacles shows caution and careful thinking on spending and money matters. You will also be in two minds about everything. The Six of Wands shows increased workload and travel for the youngsters in the family in a bid to outrun the competitive world out there. It will be good but tiring. But that can be remedied by rest.
Your World is good- it has most things others want and don’t have. Whether it is money, social circle or anything else, you seem to have it all. So appreciation and gratitude must be part of your thinking to attract more and more good experiences. That is The World card speaking. The Five of Pentacles shows a poverty mindset that blocks the good things coming your way. Think wellness and abundance and they are likely to come dancing into your life.
Someone close to you is working very hard to do things the right way and to ensure there is adequate monetary compensation. The fight is there, the urgency is there and also the will to sustain this pace. This is the Knight of Swords, who is actually filled with good ideas but chooses one to pursue hard. The Nine of Pentacles shows you to be in a good place financially and you are the nurturer and keeper of all good things.
You are feeling frustrated with most things and you feel that everything is not moving at a pace is should. The Eight of Swords shows that you feel your ideas are good, but they are not receiving the kind of interest they should and that is making you feel tied down and irritated. But this is largely your own doing, so throw those shackles of expectation and keep marching ahead. The Queen of Cups is showing this state of mind, where, emotionally, you feel unstable.
It is a good time for those in a long-term committed relationship and for those who are married or engaged. There is a renewed sense of togetherness and closeness that brings joy and contentment with life in general. The Two of Cups is an indication of this, while the Queen of Wands suggests strength, courage and ambition, where all three go together in making you a force to reckon with. You are in charge and nothing can shake that.
It is time for you to rise above your emotional lows and bring your mind to strength and purpose. The Temperance card indicates that you need to have forbearance and courage at this time to deal with a lot of things in your life. Do not allow your emotions to overwhelm you and look at the silver lining in whatever situation you are in. The King of Pentacles shows money, power and abundance that you are surrounded by.
The Page of Sword shows the preoccupation with a youngster in your life and your concern for this person’s well-being. You know that this person is smart and clever and full of good ideas, but you still want a particular pattern of behaviour and outcomes from that. Allow the freedom to choose and go the way this person wants to. The Ten of Sword shows that you are crushed by overthinking and feeling helpless by this. Move on and get on with it.
Everything is going in the right direction as per the card – The Chariot. You are on the right track and all is going well, even if some things are not in the plan. It also shows travel and some changes in your life, but keep going, for this is the way forward. The Ace of Wands indicates support from the universe and new areas of work come up to ensure that you do all that you want to do. The opportunities will come.