Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

APRIL 6- April 12
It is an interesting phase with new movements to places and new collaborations and projects. The Page of Pentacles shows that most of them are financially viable and profitable if done well. The Seven of Pentacles is an encouraging card that seems to endorse all the new things in your life. And this Feng Shui tip is for those looking for romance in their lives. Make room for romance by putting things of beauty. Check your art and furnishings.
If single, there are possibilities of meeting someone special. And if already in a relationship, you can expect it to get better. The Lovers card shows this, and also that circumstances also bring people into good relations to your notice. The Four of Cups indicates that there is an uncompromising streak in you, which does not ensure that you can look at all the opportunities. Feng Shui tip: To build and maintain your success in the world, design your workspace to increase creativity and productivity.
The Five of Cups indicates loneliness and a feeling of being isolated from all those around you. You sometimes fail to see the good things in your life. Count the blessings. The Ace of Swords shows you to be critical, sharp and clear about what you want and where you want to head. Let no one tell you otherwise. Feng Shui tip-ensure that the front entrance to your home has many symbols of welcome. Doing so will enhance the Chi’s flowing into the house.
You are on the edge of starting something new that will bring emotional balance, money, wellness and positivity. It also shows that the more you engage with the youngsters, the better the outcomes will be. The Nine of Wands shows drive, passion and interests to do great things with creativity. However, concentrate on only one aspect. Feng Shui tip- a desk is best placed in the command position of a room where you can see the door without being directly in front of it.
There are many occasions to celebrate and have a good time, but then there are the excesses to pay for. The Three of Cups shows a lot of gatherings and having a grand time, but the Ten of Wands indicates the weight of work that you have to fulfill. It could be anything work-related, especially if it comes after having a great time. Feng Shui tip: You need a sanctuary in the space of your house where you can explore your passions and interests.
The Ace of Wands shows the support you are getting from the universe to rise to a high position. The Ten of Swords, however, indicates you to be pinned down, frustrated and at a loss when it comes to being happy with what you have. This takes the joy out of all your accomplishments. Feng Shui tip: design your master bedroom as a sensual place where all your senses are celebrated. Wrap yourself in the warm embrace of luxurious fabrics, sweet sound and enchanting art.
There is plenty of money all around you. You might not be able to access it as liquidity is limited. Thanks to your family situation and inheritances that are there. Do not have a poverty mindset. The Seven of Swords shows an overthinking mind that tends to go in directions that disappoint you. And these are also counterproductive to your innate positivity. Feng Shui tip- lighting, including incandescent lights, candles, oil lamps and natural sunlight that illuminates the Chi’ flow throughout your house.
Right now, things are going well in your life. The Queen of Pentacles is a harbinger of finance, abundance and the nurturing part of your nature. You are confident that you are financially empowered, and others look to you for nourishment. The Two of Swords, however, shows that you are often in two minds. And this shows up more during the waxing and waning of the moon. Feng Shui tip: Clearing your house removes not only dirt and clutter but also stagnant, unhealthy energy.
Want to be somewhere where you can be on your own and not have to deal with drama? That seems to be the major feeling right now, and the Seven of Cups indicates all this. Everything seems to be getting to you, and again this is reinforced by the Five of Wands, where you face arguments, hostility and differing opinions on the work front. Feng Shui tip: A garage is specifically designed to house transportation. So, keep it detached from your main living quarters.
Life is on the right track, and you are getting what you truly deserve. It is about Justice- delayed but not denied. There are good things as per your deeds, and there are also the not-so-pleasant things that are the effects of actions done earlier. The Page of Wands shows new directions, work and collaborations that strike out a new path. Feng Shui tip-ideally, the bedroom in your home is devoted to rest and rejuvenation. Dedicate such bedrooms to their original role.
There are journeys ahead, and most of them are well deserved and a break from the routine. The Chariot shows this and also that you are on the righteous path when it comes to dealing with people and situations. The Page of Swords indicates the preoccupation with the youngsters in your life. This is something you are keen on being involved in, but avoid expectations. Feng Shui tip- Wind dancers such as whirligigs, weather vanes, prayer flags and banners lift the Chi in your house.
The Eight of Wands shows significant passion, drive and creative ideas that you possess and not all of them have been implemented for further growth. All of them seem to be in the early stages. You don’t lack ideas or ways of getting them into reality. However, the Seven of Wands indicates there is hostility, opposition and plenty of differing ideas. Go slow and steady. Feng Shui tip- Gardens nurture and replenish Chi’s flow through your home.Our Tarot reader brings you what the stars have in store for your zodiac signs this week.