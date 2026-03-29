Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

March 30 - April 5

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

You could be feeling overwhelmed by situations and emotionally drained from the efforts you are putting into fighting the fires. This is the Temperance card that comes to tell you there is light at the end of the tunnel. The Knight of Pentacles shows that you look at new avenues of income. This could involve some travel. The Angel Message is the Eight of Air, where all that you feel is an illusion of being trapped. Go right ahead with what you want to do.