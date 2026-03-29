Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

March 30 - April 5
ARIES (20 March - 20 April)
You could be feeling overwhelmed by situations and emotionally drained from the efforts you are putting into fighting the fires. This is the Temperance card that comes to tell you there is light at the end of the tunnel. The Knight of Pentacles shows that you look at new avenues of income. This could involve some travel. The Angel Message is the Eight of Air, where all that you feel is an illusion of being trapped. Go right ahead with what you want to do.
When it comes to finances, there is enough for you, but not to subsidise others around you. Learn to keep your finances intact. The Nine of Pentacles is an indication of this. The Two of Pentacles shows you are two minds about what you need to spend on. Finances are on the top of your mind. The Angel Message is the dreamer who corresponds to Archangel Metatron, asking you to take a leap of faith. Follow your dreams, and you will meet unexpected opportunities.
At the work front, there could be arguments, hostility and differences of opinion. The Seven of Wands shows that goals and targets come under differences that are debilitating and demoralising. The Seven of Cups, therefore, shows emotional disturbances and unrealistic expectations. Leave the results to the Universe. The Angel Message is the Four of Fire. It requests you to cultivate contentment, peace and a sense of abundance. Work for a happy home life and also for the successful completion of a project.
Right now, you are grappling with a tricky situation that seems to be defying solutions. This is The Hanged Man, who comes up with a situation, but you will need to find a way by thinking outside the box. The Nine of Wands shows you to be undeterred by what is coming your way. Your ambitions are plenty, and you also have the drive to work on them diligently. The Angel Message is the Page of Air, where you have to deal with challenging information.
The Four of Pentacles shows that you are careful with money and other sources of energy. You also play your cards close to your heart when it comes to finances. The King of Pentacles is the person in your life who has made good investments. and saved enough. He is in good standing when it comes to planning the finances. You can follow this lead. The Angel Message is the Five of Fire, where there are likely to be competing goals. Avoid conflict.
Your mind is filled with thoughts and ideas, clashing with each other. This makes you irritable and angry. The Seven of Swords indicates this, and that you want to run from them. But unless you control them, they will chase you. The Page of Wands shows a preoccupation with the youngsters in the family and their needs. The Angel Message is the Five of Earth that shows fears surrounding money. Have the wisdom to accept help from others. You doubt your own self-employment.
There are plenty of great ideas in your head. You have to take up one thing and then pursue it. Your ideas are all saleable and also financially viable. But pick one. The Five of Swords shows you to be in an aggressive mood, and you tend to force your views and ideas on others, which cannot be pleasant for them. The Angel Message is the Ten of Air, where it shows the end of a difficult situation. Embrace the change and expect the best.
You have many ideas which will take a few months to show results. They are in the gestation period. Patience right now is the key to it all. The Queen of Pentacles shows money, power and that you have enough for yourself and for your family. You guard this carefully. You are on top of things on most matters. The Angel Message is The High Priestess, corresponding to Archangel Haniel, where you need to listen to your intuition. Consider carefully what you want before acting.
You are in a giving mood as you deal with charitable causes. The Six of Pentacles shows many people benefiting from your generosity. The Fool card comes to tell you to ease up and live your life in a fun way. Learn to explore and experiment. Ensure you don’t make too many impulsive decisions when it comes to the actions you take. The Angel Message is the Ten of Fire, where there is too much work. Accept help from others. Do go for health checkups.
The Emperor is a person in your life who knows how to deal with everything. He is like a mentor. The presence of such a person is a boon when it comes to navigating the important issues in life. The Knight of Wands shows new areas of development, projects, collaborations and journeys. The ideas and the drive are all there to move things forward. The Angel Message is the Four of Water, where you need to ensure that you don’t miss an opportunity. Be open to possibilities.
You are protected by the divine forces. Concentrate on your Guru while you go about work and duties. The Hierophant is central to your existence. It ensures that you do what is right. The King of Swords is a strong male in your life who keeps you on track. He is clear-headed and has a good point of view. The Angel Message is the Seven of Water, where it shows you are grappling with a complex decision. You will have to research everything well. Stop procrastinating.
There is a strong sense of achievement within you, and you are relentless in proving what you are capable of. The Ace of Wands shows that you are willing to stretch yourself to do this. The Five of Cups indicates that you are feeling alone. You tend to look at what is not there instead of what is. The Angel Message is The World corresponding to Archangel Michael, where people acknowledge your work. It is a path to joy, contentment and gratitude.