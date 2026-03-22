Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

There is a lot of drive and passion within you. And being efficient and clever, you are able to tackle almost anything. But right now, it is the youngsters who take up much of your time, and you will feel responsible for the results. This is the Six of Wands showing all this. The Moon card indicates being prone to mild depression, especially during full moon and new moon time. The Angel Message is the King of Air, where you speak your mind. Balance mental and emotional considerations.