Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

March 16-22
If you have been feeling frustrated and pinned down, then things are changing for the better. The Ten of Swords shows that there has been a pulled-down situation that has hampered your well-being in many ways. But hope comes from the Three of Cups, which promises cheer, good times and emotionally fulfilling times. There are celebrations in the air. The Angel Message is the Three of Air, where you are getting over great sadness. Take time to heal and also forgive others and yourself.
The Fool card comes to tell you to relax, chill and be steady in your emotions. It also asks you to explore the world. You can also get yourself a dog for love and compassion within you. Yet it asks you not to indulge in impulsive decisions or options. The Queen of Wands shows someone who is on top of things, especially when it comes to work and goals set. The Angel Message is the Seven of Fire, where you need to defend your beliefs and decisions.
You are on top of things, especially when it comes to domestic affairs. There could be additions to the family, just as there is increased abundance and a sense of well-being. This is the Empress who is telling you all this. The Page of Cups indicates the start of new business and other ventures that will become big enterprises. The Angel Card is The Moon, corresponding with Archangel Haniel, which could bring about important insights into many aspects of your life. Release fears that hold you back.
You are feeling burdened by the many crosses you bear. The Ten of Wands suggests that there are far too many things on your plate, and you are struggling to cope with all that weight and expectations around you. The Eight of Swords shows the frustrations and not able to break out of your struggles. The Angel Message is a Life Experience corresponding to Archangel Chamuel, who tells you that there is a significant life event- there is change. It is time to fly.
What you need most now is strength, and that is the card that has appeared. You do need to keep your emotions and feelings under tight control. The Star card comes to tell you that through all this, stardom and attention are being paid to all that you do. The Angel Message is the Four of Earth, where there is a perception that you are being frivolous about money or too cautious. You, however, make good business decisions and also give to the less fortunate.
There is abundance. You could be one of those born into wealth, and that will help you conduct your life without any insecurity. The King of Pentacles is also a person in your life who provides good mentorship and guidance when it comes to money matters. The Nine of Wands shows plenty of ambition and drive. You work tirelessly for that name and fame. The Angel Message is Two of Air, where you could be unable to make a decision, leading to a stalemate.
The King of Wands suggests the presence of a strong male in your life who is calm and in command of all he surveys. This is a person who will guide you on all your work situations and decisions. The Four of Pentacles shows the careful planning and spending of money. The Angel Message is the King of Water, where you tend to open your heart and mind to those around you. You also give trustworthy and heartfelt advice to anyone who approaches you.
Things are going in the right direction. The Chariot indicates your work and personal life are all on the path of whatever is right for you. There is also some travel coming up for you. The Magician indicates a person who can do whatever one desires. The Angel Message is the Three of Water, where there is a celebration coming up – a wedding, graduation or new entrant to the family. There is a space to have more fun.
The Ace of Pentacles comes to tell you of great abundance and new directions that are around the corner. It is up to you to make full use of such opportunities. The Six of Cups shows that you will be endearing to many women, especially the elderly ones who are likely to adore you for the way you deal with them. The Angel Message is The Star, which corresponds to Archangel Jophiel, who augurs happy times. Now is the time to make positive long-term plans.
There is clarity and a sharp focus on what you want to achieve. The Ace of Swords ensures that you are going to be successful in implementing your ideas. You also have the support of the universe, which will give you plenty of opportunities. The Four of Cups shows that while many things will come your way, the tendency is to ignore a lot of them. The Angel Message is The Lovers, which corresponds to Archangel Raphael, who deals with intimate relationships. Carefully weigh your decisions.
There is no ambiguity in your decision-making since you think clearly. Thinking from the head instead of the heart will lead you to the right thing. The Three of Swords shows this. The Knight of Swords indicates that someone in your close circle could be fighting a battle and having a hard time. The Angel Message is The Hermit, corresponding to Archangel Raziel, where you are asked to spend time in quiet meditation. It is a time for self-discovery. You could also take to spiritual learning.
This is a time for most of you to do self-introspection. The Judgement card arrives, and this is also indicative of the culmination of the consequences of previous actions. Forgiveness and gratitude will play important roles. The Devil shows that you are bound by relationships that could feel like a drag. But there are not many ways for them now. The Angel card is released corresponding to archangel Azrael. This indicates the end of a phase or a situation. It is time to move on.