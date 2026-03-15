Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

What you need most now is strength, and that is the card that has appeared. You do need to keep your emotions and feelings under tight control. The Star card comes to tell you that through all this, stardom and attention are being paid to all that you do. The Angel Message is the Four of Earth, where there is a perception that you are being frivolous about money or too cautious. You, however, make good business decisions and also give to the less fortunate.