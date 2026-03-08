Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)
You could be feeling emotionally overwhelmed – because of youngsters and perhaps their safety. This could come about with the uncertain conditions prevailing in the world and many could be stranded, or you could be worried about how they are managing in areas of conflict. The Temperance comes to tell you to let things flow and always expect the best outcomes. The Page of Wands represents those who are working and in conflict areas.
TAURUS (20 APRIL- 21 MAY)
You should trust the fact that you are divinely guarded and guided. The Higher Forces are with you and that is something you should remember always. Let anything happen all around you but you are protected. The Hierophant is representative of a guide or guru and that is protection indeed. The Five of Pentacles asks you to have an abundance mindset always, instead of things not being ok. The more you focus on the good things, the more they will keep appearing.
GEMINI (21 MAY — 21 JUNE)
You are in a giving mood where you want to help others as much as possible. The Six of Pentacles shows that your kindness and generosity are not unnoticed. You give and there are also those who keep coming to you because of this nature of yours. The Knight of Pentacles shows journeys – physical and metaphorical – where you will learn new things and also set new things rolling. This has much to do with the younger lot and explorations are part of the game.
CANCER (21 JUNE — 23 JULY)
The mood is that of confrontation and edging out competitors. The Five of Swords shows that you tend to be aggressive when it comes to dealing with people and those who reject your ideas. Somehow, you overcome all opinions and do what you want to do, making a whole bunch of people rather unhappy. The Sun card shows that, despite all this, there are moments of great happiness where you will shine as a collective team. The Angel Message is the Queen of Air, where objective decision-making is the primary reason why you even succeed.
LEO (23 JULY — 23 AUGUST)
Emotionally charged days are ahead as you tend to worry about the uncertainties of life. You could be feeling very low and despite being on top of things, you are feeling like all is ok, but nothing is ok too. The High Priestess comes to tell you that all that is going on is a learning and education about life in general and certain specific areas Keep that mind in control or you could be without an anchor.
VIRGO (23 AUGUST — 23 SEPTEMBER)
There are ideas and concepts in your mind that will take a couple of months to take proper shape. While you work on them, they are in the gestational phase. And that is the Four of Swords, where things are moving but so quietly that it feels like everything is still in the same place. The Seven of Cups shows that there is too much expectation – a lot of them unrealistic – which is paving the way for disappointments.
LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER — 23 OCTOBER)
There is much love and understanding between you and your partner and these are bonds that make you secure and happy. The Two of Cups shows two emotionally fulfilled people who love being in each other’s company and that is the key to a happy life. The Ten of Cups is also a lovely card that shows a good family life. The Angel Card is the King of Fire, which tells you to focus on your work.
SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER)
All is well in your world- and that includes work and personal life. Even if the world seems to be in turmoil, you are in a good place. And that is what The World card is telling you. The Lovers card also shows that your interpersonal relationships between partners, children or other important people in your life are good and you end up feeling secure. The Angel Message is the Knight of Water, where you will be involved with weddings and new beginnings.
SAGITARIUS (22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER)
The Wheel of Fortune comes to tell you that all is good. What was down is presenting new opportunities for growth and expansion. And while there are pitfalls, you are protected. The Nine of Pentacles shows money power – and that rests with the women, particularly- and there is increased abundance and you are surrounded by those who nurture you and all that you do. The Angel Message is the Two of Earth, which shows too much going on all at once.
CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY)
The Three of Pentacles indicates that plans are being made for a new project, renovation or buying new property. It also shows the participation of those you trust and that they will help you carry things out in the best manner possible. The other thing is that it will take about three months or so to get done. The Six of Swords shows that nobody wants to rock the boat and would like to carry on.
AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY — 18 FEBRUARY)
There could be travel overseas, all going well. It could be because of a need rather than something you would like to do. It could also concern work that cannot be postponed. And that is the Two of Wands, which shows that there is fire in you that wants to do things and keep busy. The Five of Cups shows melancholy and loneliness despite many good things around you. A bit of self-pity, but that can be corrected.
PISCES (18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH)
There is toughness in all your dealings. You have a clear mind, sharp focus on what is to be done and you are like a leader who knows how to do things. The Queen of Swords is no pushover and will somehow work on the best deals, so to say. The King of Cups again is a strong partner for such a person who thinks with clarity. This combination is formidable and also works well when there is confusion around, especially with the emotionally susceptible ones.