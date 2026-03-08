Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

You could be feeling emotionally overwhelmed – because of youngsters and perhaps their safety. This could come about with the uncertain conditions prevailing in the world and many could be stranded, or you could be worried about how they are managing in areas of conflict. The Temperance comes to tell you to let things flow and always expect the best outcomes. The Page of Wands represents those who are working and in conflict areas.

TAURUS (20 APRIL- 21 MAY)

You should trust the fact that you are divinely guarded and guided. The Higher Forces are with you and that is something you should remember always. Let anything happen all around you but you are protected. The Hierophant is representative of a guide or guru and that is protection indeed. The Five of Pentacles asks you to have an abundance mindset always, instead of things not being ok. The more you focus on the good things, the more they will keep appearing.