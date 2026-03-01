Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

There are the youngsters in your life- you could be one too- where there is light and achievements. The Sun card shows new things, additions to families and things being achieved after a long wait. Yet the Seven of Cups indicates that having too many expectations could leave you feeling disappointed and frustrated. The Angel Message is the King of Earth, showing a successful time. confidently accept opportunities. Right now, you have the Midas Touch. This also shows a person who is generous, responsible and practical.

TAURUS (20 APRIL- 21 MAY)

Since the Judgement card has appeared, this is a time when you show gratitude to everything that is there in your life; you also need to do an upgrade of your practices and also do self-introspection. The Death card acts like a complementary suggestion that there are going to be major changes in your life. Be prepared for how you want to move forward. The Angel Message is the Queen of Air, where objective decision-making is important. Clear all that does not serve you well.