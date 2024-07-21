Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: This week try out switchword for good luck. Chant as many times as possible and see the results. CHOOSE- BLESSED-POINT-MIRACLE.

You can also chant 4156 or write with a blue pen on the left side of the body.

For miracles: DIVINE- CREATE -MIRACLE.

ARIES

The Three of Pentacles indicates some changes to the place where you live- could be renovations or buying new properties. This also indicates a time frame where your ideas will show a physical presence in about three to four months. The Ace of Cups shows emotional balance and also success in endeavours of the heart. You will think deeply about how to make use of money resources. This balancing act will be going on for a while.

TAURUS

The presence of strong male energy will help you find your way in matters of creativity, ideas and the way forward when it comes to work and work-related activities. The King of Swords shows a strong supportive person behind your success. The World card indicates things being in the right order at this point with most things in place. It is a good time by all means. However, avoid having unrealistic expectations of people and situations.

GEMINI

A happy home is indicated for most in the days ahead. The Four of Wands shows harmony and a good personal life where children if any and other important relationships will be in place. There are no rough edges and you can expect a harmonious time at the home space. Yet the Eight of Cups shows the inclination to remove yourself from situations to avoid drama. Money-wise, it is a good time.

CANCER

Right now, everything feels like going to a battle- the Knight of Swords shows this element where every day could feel like a battleground. This kind of fight mindset can be draining and tiring. This also applies to new ideas and projects. The Page of Swords indicates people take the cues from you and go on a fighting spree even for the smallest of things. Their aggression is more productive than yours. On the relationship front, things are looking good.

LEO

Changes are in the air for Leos and they could be life-transforming – in that the old has to give way to the new ways. It could be a stressful time in some ways to understand that these changes are needed for your growth. The Death card brings about this message and it would do good to be flexible. The Nine of Pentacles shows the money power and also stability that you offer those around you.

VIRGO

You choose to remain in the situation you are in instead of rocking the boat. The Six of Wands shows resignation when it comes to the significant relationships in your life. And you would much rather be tolerant instead of trying to change things. The King of Cups indicates the influence of a strong male individual over your life especially when it comes to emotional balance and happiness. You are used to being led instead of being a leader yourself.

LIBRA

Being at odds with yourself is quite common to you. The aggression is also built up when it comes to work. While you are fair and just, you are also short-tempered. The Seven of Wands is an indication of that. The Hierophant comes to say that while you are tough on those you work with you are also fair and correct if everything is done well. You are also being guided by your Higher Self.

SCORPIO

People who are guiding your life are mostly male energies. Even if you interact with women mostly, there are these influences that you live by. The King of Wands shows the presence of someone who is very strong and supportive of all that you do. The Two of Cups shows good harmonious relationships with your significant partnership, personal or professional. Yet you feel like leaving everything and move away from the scene you are now in.

SAGITARIUS

Influenced and led by strong women seems to be your lot now. It is a good thing where the female intuition will prove to be very useful. The Queen of Swords shows that there is much to learn from someone like this. The Five of Swords shows you to be in an aggressive frame of mind – it spills over into all aspects of your life. You feel unless you are seeming to be tough, nothing much gets done. This is not true.

CAPRICORN

Do you really look at everything that comes your way in terms of opportunities? The Four of Cups shows that they could be small innocuous ones that you might not even notice. It is such that many will come your way through messages or signs – you would do well by looking at everything with immense potential to be able to pick the one that could grow into a great big tree beyond your expectations. Right now, all is actually well in your world.

AQUARIUS

Emotional turbulence is likely in the day ahead and that could be because of your expectations not being met in the way you think it should be. You would need to keep your cool and forbearance to endure certain situations. The Temperance card is also saying the same thing. The Two of Wands indicates some travel in the days ahead and it could be overseas. However within a month you will have zoned in on what you have been wanting to do.

PISCES

Strength and doing the right things are the most needed at this point. No matter how much others seem to be doing wrong in your eyes or being unfair, you have to respond with calmness. The Strength card comes to tell you to be quiet in the face of drama while The Chariot advocates the right action even under duress. Fighting and being hostile and trying to prove a point is rather pointless and non-productive as far as you are concerned.