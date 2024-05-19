Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: The numerical sequences given this week are by the Russian spiritualist, Grabovi, and also someone who has delved deep into the frequencies of numbers and their combinations brings invaluable things into life. They can be chanted, written or even gazed at frequently. Try them and see.

ARIES 20 MARCH — 20 APRIL

The Six of Cups augurs well for your emotional well-being and the fact that you are wanted by people- you will get attention, and also be in the circles you want to be. You will be helpful to those who don’t have much and that can generate good energy for you. The Justice card assures you of things going the right way. Be prepared for major changes in your life- change in residence, change of jobs and change of countries too.

TAURUS 20 APRIL — 21 MAY

There is drive, talent, and the desire to succeed, and also be seen as a successful person by the world. This is something very important to you, and while you have all these elements within you, all you need is a good forum to display them. The Nine of Wands shows that there is all within, but you have to bring it out. Success and admiration along with monetary benefits are all around the corner. But through this, you could feel isolated.

GEMINI 21 MAY — 21 JUNE

When things don’t go your way, the frustration increases and you suffer from disturbed sleep. This of course is very self-inflicted, so it is in your hands to work through delays and persistent roadblocks. The Nine of Wands is an indication of this, while the Nine of Pentacles says you are actually on top of things. You have the financial freedom, the status and also the position of command. You have to only see these good things.

CANCER 21 JUNE — 23 JULY

The Page of Cups indicates the engagement with young people when it comes to business. The Page is all about novelty, new ventures, experiments and new directions. While they are such pushers for good work, they are also whimsical and sometimes out of your grasp. That is why the Seven of Cups comes about to show that it is better not to have too many expectations of people and situations. Allow yourself to go with the flow and you will be happier.

LEO 23 JULY — 23 AUGUST

You are in a position to be able to keenly watch the proceedings of people in your life who are driven. These could be those in your family, or your close circle of friends who you admire, but also wonder at their energy to get things done. The Six of Wands is indicative of this, while the Ten of Cups shows that on the personal front, it is all good as the cordiality and family circumstances are all on the right track.

VIRGO 23 AUGUST — 23 SEPTEMBER

For most of you born under this sign, it is a learning phase – it is about understanding most aspects of life, and this is coming to you at the behest of The High Priestess, who is a great teacher, and the goddess of all knowledge. Some lessons could be harsh, while some may be helpful for your peace of mind. Perhaps that is why the Seven of Swords appears- where you could feel like running away from things and hiding away somewhere.

LIBRA 23 SEPTEMBER — 23 OCTOBER

The partner- ships you have in life are good and truly supportive of all that you do. If it is a spouse, then you have someone who is firmly behind you. If it is a business partnership, then that person will support you. This is indicated by the Six of Swords. But the Eight of Cups shows that you want to escape the realities of life even when many things are good. All you need to know is that things are going in the right direction.

SCORPIO 23 OCTOBER — 22 NOVEMBER

The presence of strong male energies in your life is a blessing that you may not be able to see now. This can be in the form of a physical presence, ancestral blessings and many others who feel compelled to help you when needed. The Emperor shows this. The Two of Swords indicates that you are debating between two options regarding ideas. Be confident of your choices because you will choose the right option. This applies to all areas of life.

SAGITTARIUS 22 NOVEMBER — 22 DECEMBER

The Ace of Wands shows that your ambitions regarding work are at an all-time high, and those around and the universe also support you in all your endeavours. There is success and recognition. The Five of Swords however shows friction, hostility and getting things done with aggression. This may or may not work out well. Being in an emotionally stable place or mindset will help you achieve things faster, more easily and with goodwill.

CAPRICORN 22 DECEMBER — 20 JANUARY

Having a strong and emotionally stable person in your life is a godsend, as the King of Cups shows. Right now, you could do with this kind of support in all your endeavours and also in getting things rolling when it comes to dealing with people and their agendas. The Ten of Pentacles indicates prosperity and money inflow through various sources and some from the family tree too -could be the inheritance of investments made with you. Nothing is too insignificant.

AQUARIUS 20 JANUARY — 18 FEBRUARY

It could be an emotionally turbulent time with changes and new situations you are dealing with. The Queen of Cups shows that while you are in command over most parts of your life, there are areas where you have to tread care- fully. The Tower does show changes in your life. It will take some time to adjust, but it will all settle down. It will lead to new habits and practices that will enhance your

PISCES 18 FEBRUARY — 20 MARCH

The tendency at this point is to ignore the innocuous opportunities that come your way. But the truth is, in such small beginnings large projects pan out and improve. The Four of Cups shows that you are only looking at one aspect of what you think are opportunities. The Ace of Cups indicates that by being sensitive to such ventures, you will benefit. Chances of conflict and arguments are there, so tread carefully.