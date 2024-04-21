Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: Aries (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

The Five of Cups shows feeling of loneliness and sense of being alone in a crowd. This makes you look at those things you don’t have and overlook those that you have. It can feel depressing even though there are many good things in your life. Three of Swords shows you must think more with your head than heart, especially when you feel alone and isolated. This is a time to you can feel your strength and forge ahead with confidence.

Tauras (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

There is ambition to achieve many things and you are capable of doing that, but you must first pick one thing to do well. The Eight of Wands shows drive, ambition and talent to achieve many aspects of your work life. The Queen of Swords indicates as a strong focused individual, who is like a leader and whose words are inspiring for those around. When it comes to money, it is a hard decision about what and where to spend.

Gemini (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

It is a good time ahead when people will seek you out, want your opinions and generally be all around you to spend time with you. The Six of Pentacles shows that you will be the centre of attraction especially when it comes to the younger lot. It is also a time for looking out for the elderly members of the family. The Hermit indicates a period of walking alone and doing things on your own, but you are supported by The Universe.

Cancer (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

Happy times and family life are on the anvil for you and your loved ones in the days ahead. The Four of Wands shows good times when it comes to your family life. The Knight of Cups indicates explorative endeavors that will involve young people. There could also be trips that will bring great learnings from them. Meanwhile, there are likely to be alliances, collaborations and other contracts signed for an increased sense of well-being and good will.

Leo (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

The King of Swords shows the presence of a strong individual who influences and impacts you on a daily basis. Whether it is buying or decorating the house, this person’s ideas and influence is rather strong and definitive. Meanwhile, the Page of Wands is on the other end of the spectrum, where new avenues and ideas are being explored. However, all the significant relationships in your life sometimes feel claustrophobic and that could apply to other closed ones.

Virgo (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)

A great week ahead of you with relationships, money and the world going as per your wishes. The Two of Cups shows great bonding and emotional fulfillment when it comes to the love of your life. The Ten of Pentacles indicates there is plenty of money to do what you wish to do- all of which come easily and with alacrity to give you that material happiness. In that state of mind, you are having a great time with family and friends.

Libra (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

Life is moving along the right lines and you can be sure that Justice is on hand for everything you do. If something works, you can be assured that it is for your highest good. The Seven of Swords indicates a desire to escape from reality and you must avoid doing – always stay and deal with things head on. All that apart, you are doing well and also on top of things. The better months coming are May, June and July.

Scorpio (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

The Page of Swords shows that there is a young and ambitious person, who is clear and concise about life, especially about career and career related moves. And this will impact you too in the way the decision is made as the Death card comes because these actions will involve you too. It could bring about changes that will change things for you. But rest assured, everything is happening for the highest good of this person. This is for your good too.

Sagittarius (22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER)

A good time to fulfill your ambitions and desires in the work front. The Ace of Wands shows that whatever you take up will yield good results and will be rewarded with success. The Emperor indicates that there is someone who will guide you well and take you in the right direction with good inputs. Meanwhile, on the personal front, your important relationship is going well, which will give you additional support and the drive to go ahead with confidence.

Capricorn (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)

Be assured that this week ahead is full of strong elements- the King of Wands shows great ambition and the desire to succeed. Not just that, you will also be guided and guarded against wrong moves and directions. The Nine of Wands again indicates that you are driven and sure of what you want to achieve. This is a combination that will take you far. There is support, guidance and there is the presence of strong individuals who have your back.

Aquarius (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

You rest comfortably knowing that monetary benefits are there for you – the Seven of Pentacles shows that you have built up a good nest and can do things you want to without having to worry about the money part. Yet, when it comes to money, you tend to feel that there is not enough, and that’s when the insecurity of not having enough starts to build up. This is indicated by the Eight of Swords that also shows over thinking.

Pisces (18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH)

The Queen of Wands shows that you are doing well when it comes to work and other activities related to that. In fact you are in command and you are the most sought-after person in that field. The Ace of Swords shows success, clarity and direction. You do without too much ambiguity and purpose. You are backed by a strong individual, who is not only powerful, but also equally ambitious for you in all your endeavors.