Tarot: On the cards

Good things are heralded in the days ahead. The Ace of Swords shows clar- ity, which will pay divi- dends in a big way. The Ace is also indicative of success and the path ahead being full of milestones. The Wheel of Fortune also indicates many things going well in all areas of your life. However it would be good to take stock of what you have done well and what you need to do better. Lace it with gratitude and you will emerge on top.

Tauras (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

The return of the Prodigal Son is what is indicated for many. This means that a loved one returns home and that loved ones are making great journeys in their lives physically and metaphorically. The Knight of Cups primarily shows emotional happiness in new directions in life. The Empress shows that most of you will be playing the role of the caretaker of those around you. You might not want responsibilities, but they are there for you to deal with.

Gemini (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

The Ace of Cups shows success and emotional satisfaction with all that you are doing. If you are in the process of completing projects or thinking of starting, now is a good time. How- ever, through all this, you need to maintain your calmness as the Strength card shows up to tell you to keep cool and accept the good along with other things. Basically, this is a week of achievements, however small they are, and you are on top of things. Things also do get sorted well and easily.

Cancer (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

You will be doing the balancing act when it comes to money mat- ters. The Two of Pentacles shows – two options, two paths and two ways of making money. That said, now is the time to put in all efforts and let the results speak for themselves. The Fool card tells you to relax and be explorative and seek things out of the ordinary albeit with a dollop of caution. Till April 25, avoid conflicts and unnecessary talk or arguments.



Leo (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

If you allow yourself to get over- whelmed by the weight of your thoughts, you are going to feel frustrated. The Eight of Swords shows that a lot of the restrictions you are facing are self-imposed. If you can remove the blinkers, you will see that there is nothing or no one tying you down to anything. The Seven of Swords induces to behave in surreptitious manners towards certain people. There is nothing wrong in allowing people to see the real you.



Virgo (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)

Poverty in plenty is what you are feeling now. The Five of Pentacles shows the state of mind you are in where nothing seems to give you peace and satisfaction. The Four of Pentacles shows you are often wondering what and where you should put your money into. You end up buying useless things in retrospect. You seem to be relying very heavily on a person who is far more composed and more in command of things but can give you only so much.



Libra (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

Justice is always delayed, never denied and justice is what is coming your way as a result of your right intentions and good deeds. The Justice card shows that all things are progressing in the right manner. The Star card shows you to be in the limelight and rewards for the work you have done, and are doing. And rightly so, because this is a time when you are on top of things and in command of all things you deal with.



Scorpio (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

The Eight of Wands shows much drive and ambitions to get the best out of your work. It also shows you are talented in more than one thing, and you would like to integrate all of them into what you do on a daily basis. And with your integrity and passion, you are possibly on the track to do them all well and also be celebrated for your work as the Three of Cups is indicating. All this will also bring some amount of envy around.



Sagittarius (22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER)

The presence of a strong stable elderly person-the King of Cups- can help you to see things with more clarity and the directions to be taken. Times are a bit hard right now as you are grap- pling with multiple situations that need solutions, and you are also somewhat trying to get the best out of everything. The Magician says you are fully capable of doing everything well – all you need is the support and stability from the women in the family.



Capricorn (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)

The Queen of Swords shows clarity of direc- tion, clear think- ing and complete knowledge about how to handle people around. And get them to do what is re- quired for maximum outputs. The Hierophant shows the presence of a guru in all your dealings, and also that things are progressing along the right way, and in the right direction too. The more you align yourself with this energy, the better for you. This also then means you can let go of things and see where it all takes you.



Aquarius (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

Working hard at anything you take up is your USP. The Eight of Pentacles shows that the work you do can be priced highly, but sometimes you choose to do it just for the love of it all. The Page of Swords shows the presence of a youngster whose work and directions in life affect you, and you keep an eye on this all this time. Try not to get into an ar- gumentative mindset and prove a point. You could be right, but it serves no purpose.



Pisces (18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH)

The Six of Cups shows you will be in demand, especially the younger lot who will all gather to do things for you. You are the sweet person they turn to, when they need help or inputs about various things. The World card shows things are in order as much as they can be, and you will be enjoying an upswing of the good things in life. There is nothing much to worry about and you can go about your life in a calm manner. There will be cel- ebrations and family gathering.

