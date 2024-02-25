Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: ARIES (20 MARCH– 20 APRIL)

Men born under this sign can be assured that you are in control of things, thanks to the clarity with which you think. On the other hand, women will have the presence of a strong male, who will help you to take the right direction in all aspects of life. That is what the King of Swords is indicating, and the Seven of Wands suggests that you are pursuing something that is at odds with your other interests. A nurturing person will take care of the edges.

TAURUS (20 APRIL –21 MAY)



You will be in two minds about a lot of things– mostly creative ideas and that does require due diligence to ensure you do them right. You have to be calm and composed while deciding, as the Two of Swords is indicating. The Six of Pentacles shows that you are a generous person. However, you must ensure that there is ego while doing this. It is important to receive as you give, to bring in balance. It is time to be carefree and explorative. No impulsive decisions.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

Most of those born under this sign, can look forward to a wonderful week- happiness in the home, children doing well and spreading light with their luminosity, and emotional balance. The Four of Wands shows that the work will be good and harmony in the workspace. The Sun card brings in recognition and plenty of applause for work done – especially if they are your wards or loved youngsters. Enjoy this phase, where you will feel lighthearted and fulfilled.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)



The week ahead is about money and its accumulation. The Seven of Pentacles shows that you are doing well and have built up quite a good pile. You can also afford to relax, sit back and enjoy the money you have made for yourself. The Queen of Cups, however, indicates that there is emotional turbulence and you are struggling to keep head above waters. However, thanks to the Grace of the Divine, you should be able to handle it.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

In about three or four months’ time, there could be a change of place, renovation undertaken or build a new place entirely. The Three of Pentacles is indicative of that while the Hermit card shows that you are feeling lonely, but The Divine is always with you. This can be turned into an advantage of getting a lot of things done well. And that will put you on top of things, especially when it comes to work.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)



The Five of Swords indicates that you are in a competitive and aggressive state of mind when it comes to putting your thoughts and ideas across. While firmness is needed to deal with tough situations, it is important to be tactful. The Moon card brings added complication with mood swings and ups and downs. This is not helpful while dealing with people, so try to be calm. When it comes to money and money matters, things are good.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

Workwise, you are on top of things. The Queen of Wands shows leadership, command over ideas and creativity, and also the power to be on top of the heap. The Six of Wands shows that a person you are involved with, is on an exciting journey workwise. It shows new directions, new areas to explore and this person will be a trendsetter. You are likely to be faced with choices over how you want to do things.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)



Even when things are fine, you are likely to be in a hostile state of mind. The Nine of Cups shows a happy environment you are in and where most boxes are ticked. Yet the Five of Wands indicates that there is so much conflict in you and around you, that you will be arguing and battling people at work in an annoying manner. This can go on for about five weeks or so. Be non-reactive to avoid too much confrontation.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER)

You could be looking at new projects and opportunities in the realm of money mattersnew ways of investing or new areas of exploration that can be monetarily productive, as the Page of Pentacles is indicating. This also has to do with the youngsters and their aspirations. The Three of Wands shows journeys overseas and also collaborations and joint ventures. However, avoid unrealistic expectations as these can obstacles for productivity.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)



The week ahead is goodwith limelight, appreciation, money power and all things abundant as the Ace of Pentacles shows up for you. There are also new directions indicated that will lead to great things. So be open. The Three of Cups shows plenty of things to celebrate and enjoy yourself with close friends. There is a lot of eating and drinking, so it might be good to keep things under control. There is also a thing like over indulgence.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

If you have plans for travel, then also be prepared for new experiences. The Two of Wands shows that it could have a lot to do with new areas of work and experiences. The Ten of Swords indicates that there is too much going on in your mind and you might feel overwhelmed. They are only thoughts. Allow them to come and go like clouds. This is the easy way out of stressful pressure. You will be invested in the activities of youngsters and their growth.



PISCES (18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH)

Feeling alone and isolated could be the predominant feeling in the days ahead. This makes you feel unfulfilled and that will make you oblivious to the good things in your life. The Five of Cups is indicative of this, while the Death card comes to tell you that changes are in the air and you should be prepared. Only when this happens, you can move to the next phase of your life. And this is important for growth which is what you are going to go through.

