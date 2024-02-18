Tarot: On the cards

ARIES (20 MARCH– 20 APRIL)

At this point, it is possible that you are taking things too seriously and that makes you feel burdened. Try to reduce the use of the colour yellow in your daily life. The Page of Pentacles shows that new work and directions are taking up a lot of your time. While it is all very good monetarily, you will also need to space out work so that you keep your calm. Mistakes can be avoided when you keep your feelings under control as the strength card is indicating.

TAURUS (20 APRIL –21 MAY)

The Five of Cups shows that you are feeling lonesome and somewhat unsupported by the world at large. You could be expecting too much out of situations and those in them. Try and look at what you can do by yourself and you will be surprised how much you can achieve. The Page of Wands shows you are concerned when it comes to the work life of someone close to you. In one year, the financial freedom you are looking for will be yours.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

Many at times, you would want to drop everything and retire to the proverbial hills. This is a feeling you are nursing for a while now as you contemplate the vagaries of life itself. The Eight of Cups shows that you could be getting upset for even small things and all that makes you want to withdraw from all others and be in solitude. The Four of Cups shows that if you choose to look at the everyday small blessings, the happiness quotient will increase multifold.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

The Knight of Cups shows new directions for exploring areas of opportunities. It also tells you that you need not worry about the younger lot in your life as they are competent. The Four of Pentacles shows a cautious approach to money dealings – spending or keeping it for a rainy day. Do not allow yourself to run away with the million scary thoughts that cross your mind. Giving them all life is like creating new problems for yourself constantly.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

The week ahead is a bit of a challenge for you in terms of emotions. Most of it is needless, but the restlessness will prevail to keep you from feeling comfortable. The Page of Swords concerns the work and life of the youngster in your life and this could be your son. Temperance card comes to tell you not to react to situations with a knee jerk approach. Watch as things unfold and see them going on with dispassion. This is the easiest way to deal with turbulence.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)

You will be in the limelight for reasons that you have been working for all this while. The Star card will push you in the front to be acknowledged. While you enjoy this phase of recognition, it also brings about major changes in your life and things will become different post these changes. It is the Death card that is always a catalyst for the preparation for the next phase of your life. You could be working even harder than before and will also see better monetary compensation.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

It is kind of a tough week ahead for most of you born under this sign. It has to do with changes, growth and progress, but not without the disturbing element that could make you feel shaky and uncertain about life in general. The Ten of Swords shows the weight of your thoughts, and the Three of Swords shows that you know it is better to keep calm and not react emotionally to most things. Decisions need to be made with the head and not your heart.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

The Two of Cups shows companionship and good equations between partners. This is a good time for the relationship to thrive and keep it going well with your intention to keep things harmonious. The Ten of Pentacles shows that there is prosperity and abundance in your life, and all the work you do provides you with good money. There is a chance for some ancestral inheritance that could come your way. However, the next two months will see you vacillating between options.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER)

There are possibilities of starting something new and explorative, which will bring a fresh lease of life to your career. The Page of Cups shows that all this is most likely to be driven by the younger lot of people you work with. The Empress shows that the women in your life are on top of things, and not only do they nurture and protect, but also keep the abundance and prosperity going. it is another matter that they could also be feeling overwhelmed with all the responsibilities.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)

Many of those born under this sign can look forward to a good week of strong characters being in your life, children and others around you doing very well in their areas of chosen work. The Emperor shows the presence of a strong individual, who helps in many ways while the Sun card shows limelight, attention and recognition for all that you do, and for those around you who also shine. Things are in place as they should, and this is a week full of good aspects.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

There is a tendency to be aggressive and argumentative on many issues you are likely to confront in the days to come. The Five of Wands shows that you do not like to be crossed, and you are likely to come across strongly to others, even if they want to show a different point of view. The Ace of Pentacles shows that you are in command of finances and money matters. Others will profit if they take your inputs. But you will need to have a calm and amicable approach to everything.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH)

It’s a week where you will be working hard to ensure that your sources of income are steady. The Eight of Pentacles shows that you are at it day and night, and you really don’t take breaks lest it take away from your productive time. The Knight of Wands shows that children are on their way to achieving their goals, and while you take pride in their achievements, you also worry about their eating habits. It’s a new phase in their lives, where you can help by supporting them.