Tarot: On the cards

ARIES 20 MARCH – 20 APRIL

Relax and be assured that everything will be done. The Five of Pentacles shows that thinking out of a poverty mindset will only bring that on. So think abundance and happiness to ensure that are what will be dominant in your life. The Nine of Swords however shows that you are very stressed, worried and feeling overwhelmed by the hap- penings in your life. But trust the process and know that everything will fall into place. Good times are behind every challenge.

TAURUS 20 APRIL – 21 MAY

Changes are aplenty and life is changing into the next phase of your life. The Tower shows that there is destruction of the old to bring in the new and this is probably mandatory to move on to things you are supposed to become. But these changes are not very convenient as the Ten of Swords shows and you are plagued by thoughts that overwhelm you. You are being pushed out of your com- fort zone. Take whatever changes come your way.

GEMINI 21 MAY – 21 JUNE

plans to do something that could be major, then all of it will materialise in about four months as the four of swords shows. It’s not really a long wait as you can see that it is also giving you time to adapt. The Lovers card shows a lot of harmony between you and your partner. This is a peaceful phase where both will be doing things without stepping on each other’s toes. All you both are concerned about the well-being and happiness of the children.

CANCER 21 JUNE – 23 JULY

Youngsters are the ones driving things for you and if you are in that age bracket, you can be rest as- sured that you are on good grounds. The Page of Swords show that ideas will take you a long way. Yet again, while things are going well, also remember not to have unrealistic expectations from people and situations. Magic happens, no doubt. But if you ask for a change of face, for example, then it needs a different approach.

LEO 23 JULY – 23 AUGUST

There could be travel overseas or collabo- rations that will connect with those who do not live near you. When it comes to work, there are many possibili- ties available and you can work wonders with all the exposure in distant places. There are also celebrations on the anvil as the Three of Cups seems to show. It also could be that you are in a trio relationship which does not seem to bother you too much.

VIRGO 23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER

family cir- cumstances and a joyful reunion are on the anvil and you can look forward to some happy times as the Ten of Cups is indicating. The Emperor card shows your investment in a strong male energy is very important as this is what sustains you in different ways. It is also a time when you will be invested in the workings and work life of those very close to you, especially if they are your children.

LIBRA 23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER

However you are feeling, know that you are actually sitting on a good amount of money even if you cannot use it right now. It is actually a good thing or you will end up spending money need- lessly. The Seven of Pentacles shows that there is plenty and life is ensuring that you will use it when you really need it. The Star card shows that you are in the limelight for various reasons. The whole world is conspiring to be your best support.

SCORPIO 23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER

The Three of Pentacles shows that you could be either invest- ing in property or doing some renovation work in your own space. The Hierophant is indicative of the support and guidance you constantly get from the powers above or a guru you follow. However through all this, you will need to keep your strength of conviction firmly because there are many who will try to distract you away from your true purpose.

SAGITTARIUS 22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER

Anytime The Hanged Man comes, there are things that you need to find solutions that are not conven- tional or regu- lar. Everything needs to be approached thinking in a unique manner. The King of Swords indicates the presence of a strong male who makes good decisions and enables you to do so too. There will be a tendency to run away from things that you feel are overpowering you in your mind. But these are thoughts with no grounds for reality.

CAPRICORN 22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY

that working hard is the only way to make a lot of money. The Five of Swords shows that aggression and hostility are the way forward to push for the agenda you have in mind. But remember, many things can be won over with empathy. The Eight of Pentacles shows how hard you work to be able to afford the lifestyle you desire. Sometimes you also need to take a break and do fun things too. Also try not to multi-task.

AQURIUS 20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY

The good thing about you is that you don’t make deci- sions when in an emotional frame of mind. Rather, you decide based on logic which will hold you in good stead. You are unlikely to feel sorry and give things away. That is the Three of Swords that ensures that. The Two of Pentacles shows that you are a careful spender. That makes you someone to look up to because most know what you say will be the right thing.

PISCES 18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH

Know that only the right things will happen as per the Justice card. Whatever is good for you, will open and you need not stress about the out- comes. Bring balance into your relationships and you will be better off for that. The Page of Pentacles shows that you are proud with the way things are shaping out when it concerns the career progress of a youngster you are invested in. It is also in your nature to feel cornered, but let it go.