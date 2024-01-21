Tarot: On the cards

ARIES (20 MARCH– 20 APRIL) While you could be on top of things financially and probably the actual head of the family, you will need all your strength in the best possible manner. The cards that tell you this are the Queen of Pentacles. Leading a pack is not so easy as you need sterling qualities to be able to make right decisions that ben- efit all. Also try not to have too many expectations of people and situations, especially if they are emotional in nature.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY) Even as you worry that things have to work out, and also labour under the several thoughts that keep whizzing past, everything is on the right track. The night times could be the worst when you are alone facing your fears and anxieties, either consciously or through your dreams which can be scary. The Knight of Pentacles shows that the ones you are thinking about are going about their business and are well. You will see it all by the middle of the year.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE) When all you want is to be left alone in your commanding position, it irri- tates you that most things seem to be going haywire. This includes a bit of the family, your resources, the timings and events that skitter along a slippery path. The Eight of Swords suggests that you are blinding yourself in an attempt to get things under your control. In such a situation just let things be. Don’t allow yourself to feel like you are being given no choice.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY) You will be sought after for all the work you do. The Six of Cups shows that this is what brings you emotional satisfaction and a sense of fulfill- ment when you are approached by many for their work being done well. The Ace of Swords shows that when there is clarity with which you do things, you get more popular. Success then comes smoothly. And rightly so because you have multiple interests and all of them come to be of use to you.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST) You are soon to know what it feels like going from one level to the next best one, but not without some changes that could be destructive of what you are used to till now. The World card comes to assure you that you are likely to find fulfillment with the way things are and are turning out that primarily will show up in increased monetary benefits. It is like you will have changes, but will also have plenty to feel good about.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER) It is a time for you to be in the limelight. If it is not you, then those who are close to you are going to be for all the right reasons. The Sun card comes to show that there is much to feel good about especially if there are children involved and all that they do garnering good accolades. The Four of Swords shows that whatever plans you have will show up physically in about four to five months. Till then, try not to choose a hostile path.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER) From what it seems, this week ahead could be a challenging one when it comes to controlling your emotions, having too many expectations of people and situations. You are likely to find it difficult to put a brave face for the world when you could be feeling rather overwhelmed by all that is going on around you. The Queen of Cups shows this, and also that even very strong people go through the same at times, but overcome it bravely.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER) On the one hand, you feel carefree and not bothered by what the world thinks or says. But on the other hand, you feel isolated on this journey. The Fool card shows that you need to loosen up and go exploring the world where there is so much more than your immediate environment. You must look at the good things prevalent in your life, instead of what is not there. When you do that it will feel like the whole world is on your side.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER) It is a good week when it comes to relationships, especially of the heart and long-term com- mitment. The Two of Cups shows that there is harmony in your primary partnerships, be it a marriage or being an engaged couple. There is satisfaction and fulfillment. There are happy times with friends and family. There is also success at work where ideas, creativity and working with young people will bring in results.

CAPRICORN (23 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY) The Nine of Pentacles sug- gests stability, abundance and a pleth- ora of good things that will circulate around you for a while. This card also shows that you are the one who holds things together when it comes to family, people and situations that involve others. The King of Wands is indicative of the pres- ence of a strong male figure who helps you in making decisions, going ahead with a career if any, and also being a mentor.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY) Money, abundance and a person who has a lot of finances are paramount in your life now. The King of Pentacles shows the presence of a wealthy person who supports and backs you in everything you do. The Wheel of Fortune shows you are in a good place in all manners, especially when it comes to the quality of life. You are also happy about a youngster doing well in terms of career and going ahead zealously on the path of achieving greater things.

22 PISCES (18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH) There are big changes coming up for you. Things are going to be different compared to what you are used to, and this will take a while for you to appreciate and understand. The Death card shows that the old will give way to the new, which in the big picture this is a good thing. The Judgement card comes to tell you to let go and appreciate the way the universe takes care of you. All you have to do is be open to change and come out of your comfort one.