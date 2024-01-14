Tarot: On the cards

ARIES (20 MARCH– 20 APRIL)

You could be feeling a bit overwhelmed and frustrated, especially when it comes to a partnership of either business or marriage. The Ten of Swords shows that you are being bombarded by thoughts that don’t make you happy. It is time you changed these to enable raising of your general vibration. Use strength to keep things under control – feelings, anxiety and low self-esteem. Right now it is best to let things flow and allow things to take their own course.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

It is a happy time when you are feeling good about many things. The Nine of Cups shows that in all areas that you feel are important, you are not overly worried about them. The Two of Swords shows constant wavering of the mind when it comes to making deci- sions. This can be a bit exhaust- ing, but nothing that you cannot handle. Be open to trying out new things and pushing yourself out of the comfort zone.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

If there are things to tie up, don’t procras- tinate. If there are things to be grateful for, then express it openly to people and situations that have made you what you are. The Judgement card shows that the more gratitude you practice, the better things will turn out for you. The Eight of Cups shows a great desire to withdraw from people and material things. But that is also something you will feel, but cannot do that as that will leave too many in the lurch.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

Be prepared for huge changes coming up. The Tower card signifies the de- struction of the old to make way for the new. It is beautiful and yet troublesome as any change will make things uncomfortable for a while. The Five of Swords shows that you will be in battle mode fighting for even basic things. Also do not allow your mind to dictate bad scenar- ios or anything negative. Remain calm and certain that everything will get done.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

Don’t have unrealistic expecta- tions of people and situations. The Seven of Cups indicates that you tend to expect things to be a certain way and if they don’t, you undergo disappointment. To avoid that and to be emotionally stable, you have to allow things and people to just be. And that is also what the Ace of Cups shows which is your reality. Your life centers around strong men. If married or in a partnership, then that is likely to dominate your life.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)

A lot of your interactions are with the younger age group. The Page of Cups shows that one of them will lead you to greater ideas that will work to your advantage. New collaborations are on the anvil. The Temperance card appears to tell you that patience and not allowing anxiety to make you think of worst- case scenarios will make you more productive and result oriented as new things keep coming your way. To be able to revive them, you need to keep your feelings under control.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

There are changes coming in your life which will make you on top of most things. You will find that the life you were used to, will give way to ways that are equally rewarding. But when changes come, they also make you uneasy.. And The Empress card assures you that you will reign supreme. You will be sought after and you will also be interacting with a lot of loving folks.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

You could be traveling around the next few days and will also be involved with young people. If you are one, then you will come across interesting people with great creativity. The Knight of Cups shows a lot of satisfaction with new ideas coming your way. The Ace of Swords shows you to be a person of great clarity about what you want to achieve in life. There is also money to be made.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER)

You will feel charged and also rise up in your work life, where people will approach you with goodwill and affection. You will be sought after and that will make you expand with positivity and enthusiasm. The Six of Cups shows that you get great hap- piness doing things for people, especially the elderly and weak. The right things are happening as the Justice card indicates. You can be sure that justice is never denied, only delayed.

CAPRICORN (23 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)

Any plans that you have in your mind will show up as a reality in about three to four months. And if they are ideas of crea- tivity, then you can be sure that it will show good results. The Four of Swords is an indication of that. The Fool card comes to tell you to enjoy yourself and be a bit carefree. Explore, invent and do new things. You are also very connected and possibly influenced by a strong male who has tremendous clarity.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

You tend to power through what you want, and there is an inherent aggression about what you do. The Knight of Swords shows that you tend to come strong, but then sometimes that is the only way to get difficult things done. The Seven of Wands shows that you have multiple interests and you want to do it all. But you need to pick one thing and take care of that to the best of your abilities. Spending money is something you do very cautiously. 22

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH)

The Queen of Pentacles shows that you are on top of things and in a commanding position right now. At your personal space, at work and everywhere you protect and take care of things with ease. The King of Cups shows that there is this presence of a calm and emotionally even person, who keeps things in control for you to do well. This is a blessing in disguise even if you may not like anyone controlling you.