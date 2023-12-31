Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: Aries (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

Explore all creative ideas you possess. This is a much better year in terms of getting most of all that you want. If single, this can be the year you will tie the knot or at least foster a happy home. You will start something new in addition to what you are already doing. For those in a long term relationship, it would be good to infuse new romance or more love into it. Let go of things you cannot control.

Tauras (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

People will leave looking for new experiences and careers. This could make you feel like you are left behind. However, if you put your mind to it, you will realise that this is good, as you will understand what you are here for. This will make you understand your power and the renewed desire to follow your long-lost ambitions. And all of this will enable you to make money and bring in great fortunes for yourself.

Gemini (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

You have a good home and a family that is largely contented and happy. You are going on new paths and so are the younger ones around you. Travel and making new partnerships are on the anvil. There is no concern about money – there is enough and more to be made this coming year. Moving away from things due to emotional pressure will be there. Keep cool and learn to respond instead of reacting.

Cancer (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

This is a year of fulfillment of the emotional kind. When it comes to the significant ones- such as marriage or being with someone – you will find peace. There will also be a sense of wanting to leave everything. But that will be a passing phase when things get overwhelming. There are some tricky situations that you will need to deal with – mostly about money, which you will get by. This is a year of self-discovery.

Leo (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

You have the strong presence of a person who will guide you in life. Whatever plans you have in your mind are likely to come true in about four months’ time, which can get hectic. You can get overwhelmed which is when you need to keep your strength. Children, if any, will make good progress and females in your life will rule the roost. Ensure you honour any commitment you make. This is important.

Virgo (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)

It’s a year of fulfilling your deepest ambitions and working on the creative ideas you possess. You will attract abundance and be the one in charge of most things. There are likely to be new entrants to your family. You will not only nourish them, but also have enough money to support them. It is also a year of giving to the needy. Towards the end of the year, you will find yourself as the leader in your field.

Libra (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

This is a year of career fulfillment, new opportunities and great success in whatever you do workwise. Money may or may not be on par with the great work you do, but there will be enough for you to be able to spend on what you need. Work can get a bit stressful as there will be too many things you will be handling. You will be helped and aided by a strong personality who has your back.

Scorpio (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

There is travel and ideas to push through, both of which can sometimes collide. Ensure that you prioritise picking that, which gives you emotional fulfillment. There are major changes in your life in this year, and a lot of that will lead you to self-introspect. This also concerns your primary relationships with those you are very attached to. There is also a great need to release fears and anxiety that is holding you back.

Sagittarius (22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER)

The theme of 2024 is that of leadership, battling for your ideas and getting it all done. They may seem disparate, but they are all connected to the way you do things. You tend to overlook the emotional issues of others. It would be better not to ignore, but at least give it a hearing. You can become the star in your field of competence, if you truly put your heart and soul into what you do. Faith and trust ought to be your mantra.

Capricorn (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)

This year is about showing gratitude for the good things already there in your life. You will get two major options when it concerns work, change or the way forward. You ought to get the inputs of the women around you for the right thing to choose. There is the presence of a nurturing and strong female personality around you who helps to keep home and hearth well. You can allow yourself to feel carefree, but be prepared for changes ahead.

Aquarius (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

Strong men, carefree days, exploration of the world, money in abundance and being in command of work are the notable things for you, this year ahead. In many ways you are also possessing many masculine traits making you at home with the men and the work they do. Work wise, you will add greatly to projects and be seen as someone worth listening to. Emotional stability is also there, but choose your battles wisely.

Pisces (18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH)

If you don’t watch out, stress, over thinking and not playing by the rules can make your life difficult. Frustration with something should not make you play games with people and manipulate them. You should also not want to run away from things you cannot stand or criticize. Deal with them with empathy and that can give you good results. It will also make you a leader in your chosen field. So act with dignity and greatness within. Let go of what you can’t control.