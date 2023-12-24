Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: Aries (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

As the week goes into the new year for those born under this sign, there is success, money, and new beginnings. The World seems like it has aligned with your goals and you finally see light at the end of the tunnel. The Ace of Pentacles shows money and abundance and the Knight of Pentacles indicates new collaborations and projects.

Things are on the upswing. Look forward to many new things coming up.

Tauras (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

Changes are on its way. And these changes can be overpowering and overwhelming because anything new for Taureans can be difficult to adapt to. But things are being pushed so that your greatest potential can be realised. The Death card changes your life in many ways. And the Ten of Swords shows that you are feeling pinned down by the weight of your thoughts. However, it is time to be carefree.

Gemini (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

There are going to be a lot of movements-travel, exploring new areas and places when it comes to work and youngsters. The Six of Wands indicates this. The Knight of Wands also endorses that you are likely to pursue a good idea with zeal and zest of a young person. It is also a good time to do some self-introspect to understand what is the path you are taking.

Cancer (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

As the year draws to a close, you can be assured that work is great you are on top of things and the position you command over what you do is showing up to the world around you. The Queen of Wands indicates this and right now you are the go-to person for the skill sets you display. This is one of the best times and you should utilize it by being creative, disciplined, and positive.

Leo (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

You possibly cannot have year-end blues because everything is on the right path. There is prosperity and money. You are under the guidance of a prosperous male, who is not only strong and dominating but also a great source of support. The King of Pentacles suggests that. However, you need strength to not get fazed by opinions and the factor of domination from the person. Let it be or go. Soon the tables will turn.

Virgo (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)

You are in the planning stage and you have many things going in your head and are waiting for an ideal time to let them all out. And they will show physical signs in about four months’ time and at that time you will be the queen of all you survey. There is money and there is recognition of your skills and talent and you will be right on top. The Four of Swords and the Queen of Pentacles are indicators. You will be supported by the person you many not think too greatly of.

Libra (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

Budgeting is important at a time like this. The Two of Pentacles shows that you need to put what you have into good use. The Seven of Swords shows that things are a bit overwhelming and you feel like avoiding them. But that will only make you more nervous and diffident. Speak up about what you feel and you will find answers. Feeling alone in a crowd is a feeling now, which will pass.

Scorpio (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

The Empress card shows supremacy at a time like this. You are well regarded and that will boost your self-esteem thereby attracting many good things. You are also nurturing many young people around you to fulfil ambitions. The Tower card shows the beginning of massive changes in your life and be prepared to live very differently from what you have been doing now. There is study in every experience you go through. You could even take up formal studies.

Sagittarius (22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER)

Even if you feel things are not going in a just manner, it actually is. Everything is in order as per the blueprint of your life and you can be sure that whatever is happening is for your highest good. You could be fed up with things and disinterested, given the mind set now. However this is the time when you can look at the good things there are in your life to lift the mood.

Capricorn (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)

The Three of Swords shows that right now you are trying to be rational about decisions surrounding your life. Thinking with the head, instead of the heart will help. The Hierophant shows the path you are taking is divinely guided. People will listen to you and see value in it. Just don’t try to be secretive and keep things too close to your chest. That makes people feel you are hiding some truths.

Aquarius (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

It is all about the presence of young ones in your life. The Page of Pentacles makes you aware that an individual is stepping into a new phase of life, and you are sending all your goodwill and positive energies so that it will be a good run for them. The Star card shows that whatever you do, you will do it well and that it will shine like a star in those ventures. And that light will also reflect on those you interact with.

Pisces (18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH)

Ambition and success are going hand in hand in the days to come. The Ace of Wands shows that you are very clear about what you want and you are also determined to make it work at any cost. There is also going to be some sort of travel overseas anytime soon, and that could be with regard to work or something that will lead to some new collaborations or partnerships with what you are essentially doing.