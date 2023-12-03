Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

The week ahead looks good in personal fulfillment when it comes to family life, ideas and creativity, and the progress of the youngsters in your life. The Four of Wands shows a good home life. The Ace of Swords suggests great clarity and will to achieve what you want. This would be a good time for you to put your ideas into use. The youngsters around you will do well.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

You are constantly de- bating, thinking and wondering how best you can spend the resources you have. And this is something that keeps you occupied and there does not seem to be a solution to this issue now. The Two of Pentacles shows this aspect but not the lack of resources. The King of Cups shows support from an emotion- ally regulated person. Think with an abundance mindset. This will reflect in your decision making.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

There is no need to feel low, frustrated or helpless as things are going well in your life. You are having a good time with friends and family, and there are plenty of new things showing up. It could be you too, who will be involved in new ventures and endeavours. This is what the Three of Cups and the Page of Cups shows. The emotional ride is pleasant, if you allow yourself to enjoy the process.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

The Empress, who nurtures and nourishes people around her, shows that you are on top of things when it comes to your life and expe- riences. The Chariot indicates that most things are on the right track. However, they seem to be going the direction that is re- quired for your growth. In about three to four months’ time, you will see better results. Months into the new year, will show more progress.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

Compan- ionship, to- getherness and an amicability that exists in the significant relation- ships in your life, will be the strength now. The Two of Cups shows that there is harmony when it comes to a marriage or a relationship that is predomi- nant in your life. Meanwhile, the Two of Swords indicates that you are weighing between two options– could be ideas brewing or thinking about two things you want to work on.

VIGRO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)

The Queen of Pentacles suggests that you are having a good time and money is not an issue to implement your ideas. The Queen also shows that you are on top of things right now. Meanwhile, the Hermit shows that now matter what, you feel isolated and alone even if you are in a crowded place. But, this is a good phase as you have the Divine for your company and that is truly the best place to be in.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

The Ace of Pentacles shows that you are ready for success and things are going your way. It also shows that if you are planning to do things that brings monetary benefits, then this is the time to roll ideas out. As the Temperance card also comes, don’t allow yourself to get emotionally stuck and overwhelmed with changes. With growth comes the turbulence that will make you feel vulnerable and uncertain. An important relationship is good.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

Working hard and diligently will pay off as you find yourself succeeding. The Eight of Pentacles shows that you not only work hard but also well compensated for the work you do. Money comes when you put in all the efforts. The Sun card indicates that there is success for you and for your son if there is one. Both are enjoying the limelight at this time. There are changes coming and they could be big.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER)

Even if everything is fine, you are unhappy with the way it happens. The Five of Pen- tacles shows a poverty mindset that does not allow you to enjoy what is there for you. If you can rise above this then the world is how you want it to be. The Seven of Wands shows that there is conflict and disharmony at the workplace and this can be draining and upsetting. Take a step back don’t make it all about you.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)

You need plenty of strength to deal with things in your life. The Strength card comes to show that you need to conquer your fears. These come to test your strength and to ensure that you grow as a person . The Three of Swords indicates clarity as well as the method of dealing with your head instead of your heart. Matters of work of those around you will take up your interest now.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

The Nine of Pentacles shows wis- dom, a nurtur- ing nature and the strength to overcome anything that comes your way. There is plenty of money and the power that goes with this energy. That also makes you on top of things. The Three of Wands suggests overseas connections and a desire to travel. There could be trips that come up unexpectedly. Right now, on the home front, everything is harmonious and peaceful. Enjoy this phase.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH)

The Four of Swords shows that things are in a resting peri- od now. Plans and ideas you have will take some time to work. You can prep, plan and start the process but it will take a couple of months to take shape. That brings you to the part where you will be impatient and frustrated because things are not moving fast enough. Rome was not built in a day. So, just go with the flow. When things show up, you will do well. There is much success ahead.