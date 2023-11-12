Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

About four months’ time, what you are thinking about in terms of the future is likely to materialize. It is all in the making, but right now you are in the gestation phase where you are watching and resting to ensure that what you have already prepped will show results soon. However the Eight of Cups shows a strong desire to walk away from many things disregarding how many things are good in your life.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

All that you do, and show your bright self to the world will be appreciated in the most complimentary manner and as the Ace of Pentacles shows, this will also bring abundance and wealth. The Temperance card tells you to have patience and equanimity to be able to deal with the new abundance and not get carried away. There could be instances where you will find it hard to control your emotions.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

There are journeys to be undertaken, especially when it concerns the younger lot who will be doing a lot of good work. There is money in all this. This is what the Knight of Pentacles is indicating, and if you can go beyond your comfort zone, you could come out trumps. But the Ten of Wands shows that you tend to overthink and make yourself feel like you are trapped. Learn to have a good time regardless.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

Choices about what to spend on could be the preoccupation now, and this will make you go back and forth on anything that you want to buy. The Two of Pentacles also shows a limited source of money and it’s not odd to think before you dispense with what you have. The Six of Wands shows travel, and the addition of young people at work. This will come from places other than where you are.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

The prerequisite to happiness and peace is that you have less expectations from people and situations, and not allow the mind to run wild with assumptions. The Moon card shows that being temperamental is of no use as this is counterproductive to your being, and getting things done in a spirit of joy. And the Seven of Cups shows that getting happiness from external sources is virtually nonexistent. Less the expectations, lesser will be the pain and disappointment.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)

Ensure while you spend, you do so for what is needed. If you feel you don’t need to spend on something, let others not tell you to go ahead and give all kinds of gyan about the more you spend the more, you will get. The Four of Pentacles shows some disturbance about the money aspect. But the Ten of Cups shows a happy time with family and members who will be in good cheer.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

The trick is not to be at odds with your inner self. The Five of Wands shows a lot of confusion and indecisiveness about your work, and how to go about getting the best deal for yourself. Sometimes you could come across as being aggressive and being at odds with those you work with. The Nine of Wands shows that you are very talented. All you have to do is to choose one thing, and do that with zest.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

If you do not allow your mind to tell you negative things, then you are fully capable of thinking with clarity. The Ace of Swords shows that this quality is very much there, but gets clouded by overthinking. The Ten of Pentacles shows an inflow of money through various sources that can also be family fortunes or your own earning. If you allow your mind to dominate you with self-doubts, then all of the above will be rendered null.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER)

You try very hard to be a good partner. Sometimes it is considered overbearing, and sometimes a source of good support. This depends on the person and the moods. The Six of Pentacles shows doing good for others through money, physical support and any other kinds of charity that enables a lot of people to get through difficult times. There are changes coming, so be prepared.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY)

You are forced to deal with two options- mostly to do with the way forward, in terms of work or could also be your personal life. The Two of Swords shows that you are wavering between choices and you wish that these decisions are somehow taken without you having to labor over them. The Hanged Man appears to tell you that solutions are on hand, but you will have to think and be creative while dealing with these issues.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

There is a sense of isolation, even when you are surrounded by people. This is mostly a lifestyle where you don’t know where it is that you fit properly. So what happens is that you tend to see the lack, rather than what there is for you in terms of emotional fulfillment. The High Priestess shows that you are in a phase of learning, studying and understanding the process of life. This will make you look inward.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH)

You look forward to collaborations, gatherings and partnerships with overseas connections and also to travel to find things to enhance what you do in terms of ambitions. The Three of Pentacles shows there are moves to renovate, build or buy property that will enhance your total worth monetarily and also make you enter fresh spaces. But all this will also bring about frustrations and stress as all this cannot be without these aspects.