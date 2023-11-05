Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: This week are given some codes for common issues that should be used appropriately. However please do remember that these are not a substitute for proper medical attention. These are like prayers to be used as such.

72 64 892: For influenza

87 65 423: For breathing distress.

58 33 554: To recover migraine.

42 37 346: For eye irritability

71 81 533: For pain in the back.

23 31 443: For persistent pain.

88 33 421: For hardness of hearing.

07 43 131: For diabetic issues.

65 57 142: For nerve damage from all causes.

11 21 495: For sleep problems.

33 72 413: For dyslexia as well as other learning conditions.

22 11 377: To improve memory.

45 82 531: For conjunctivitis that is serious and recurrent.

31 22 778: To reduce weight.

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

You need to keep your emotions under control and not worry about outcomes. Do what you have to but detach from what will happen. The Temperance card shows that you are in a hurry to achieve results and find it hard to wait. But the Nine of Cups suggests that patience will lead to happiness and fulfillment. If you are thinking about success for your loved ones, especially children, that will come.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

The Ten of Cups shows a happy space when it comes to family and loved ones. The King of Swords indicates the support and guidance from a strong presence that will help you navigate through the days ahead in the best manner possible. This need not be a physical presence. When all this is good there is absolutely no need for over thinking. Keep the thoughts under control.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

You are feeling overwhelmed and frustrated about things going on around you. However, these are passing clouds. But feeling like this is good as there should be things to keep you grounded. The Nine of Swords shows too much activity in the head. Meanwhile, the Eight of Wands suggests increased ambitions and you are multifaceted and talented to do anything want. Don’t let your mind limit you.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

Do introspect about yourself and your actions. Is there enough gratitude or thankfulness for all that is there? Or are you asking for more and more without giving back anything? The Judgement card comes to tell you that what you give is what you will get back. The Queen of Swords shows that you are a determined person. If done with the interests of all, you are likely to be on top of everything.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

A good week by all means. Children or younger people in your life will do well and explore life in general through all its aspects. This is what the Knight of Cups shows and Ten of Pentacles indicates increased income and flow of money through all kinds of sources. This makes you stronger when it comes to commanding the kind of respect through the abundance you represent.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)

There is too much going on in your life right now and there is a lot on your plate when it comes to work-related activities. The Ten of Wands shows that you have many interests and want to fulfill all of them which makes you tired and stressed. The Four of Cups indicates that because of this you are likely to miss some good opportunities. You could enjoy happy times if you notice those opportunities.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

Your concern or preoccupation with a young person, possibly a significant one will rule this week ahead. The work, the travel and all will be connected to the well being of this person and also to some extent yours too. The Six of Wands shows a good time for great work and this is something to celebrate as the Three of Cups suggests. Of course, there are some tricky situations, for now don’t think about them. All you need is some innovative solutions.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

An agitated mind leads to loss of productivity. Calm it down and you can handle things well. The Moon card shows the impact of the movements of the moon on your mind and feel its influence through a lot of negative energies. Ignore all of that and concentrate on what you do well as the Seven of Pentacles is suggesting. Meanwhile, you can take pride in the achievements of your offspring if any. They are shining.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER)

Money, partnerships and charity are the three things on your mind for the days to come. The Four of Pentacles shows your increased thoughts on how to spend the resources you have in hand and will be careful before you spend a penny. The Lovers card shows great affection, companionship and satisfaction with your significant other in personal life as well as in work life, if any. There is a good deal of harmony in all this. This also leads to monetarily helping those in need.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY)

A great week for fulfilling monetary needs and success. The Ace of Pentacles shows that your time is filled with satisfaction when it comes to earning money, getting appreciation and being in the limelight. The Universe is paving way for increased abundance and wealth. The Queen of Wands indicates the presence of a strong female who is ambitious and driven. This could be someone you are with or it could be you showing such attributes. Sometimes things could overwhelm you.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

Essentially you are on top of things, but you are constantly at odds with yourself and the world around. You feel the loss of control if things don’t go in your way. If you don’t see the lesson in this then you are likely to get into fights, arguments and self-pity. The Empress suggests to go with the flow to remain on top of things. The Five of Wands indicates that if you choose the resistance route you are likely to feel frustrated and can snap back at those offering inputs.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH)

If you want to feel carefree and joyous then you have to let go of wanting to control people. And this alludes mostly to the youngsters in your life. Allow them to make their decisions. The Page of Cups and the Knight of Pentacles shows that these young ones have their path clear and all you can do is give them support without interfering. Allow things to be and take their own course or you will have to face obstruction at some point.