Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: This week are simple methods to gain joy, prosperity and abundance. One never knows what blessings and benefits will accrue after implementation.

To be in a state of joy, chant: RAINBOW JOY (28 times or as many times as you can).

Bay leaf ritual: Write Prosperity or I Am wealthy on a bay leaf. Burn it with intention that you are attracting wealth, blow the ashes outside home with intention that the Universe is manifesting your wish.

Tie seven cinnamon sticks with a red thread and place in a locker or safe place.

For financial abundance: On a Friday, take five green cardamoms and write 517 on each of them in green. Tie it all up in a piece of cloth or pouch and carry in your bag everyday.

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

You are dealing with a lot of work and responsibilities that can make you feel stressed and tired. The Ten of Wands suggests to do something that can cool you, physically and mentally. Swimming will help. The Page of Cups shows that the start of a new project or venture that will mostly be driven by the youngsters, who are balanced and quite in control of their emotions, especially if they are women.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

The Fool card is telling you to be carefree and happy. You can go on a trip or expedition that helps you explore the world at large. Ensure everything is planned properly as impulsive decisions can trip you into something you may not want. The Knight of Cups shows journeys and it could be for just emotional reasons. You will firm up your ambitions for work and achievements.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

There is a sense of not being able to enjoy all that you have because of the feeling of being all by yourself, even if accompanied by people. The Five of Cups shows you are in this state and you can get out of it by looking around and appreciating all the blessings. The Ace of Wands comes to tell you that all your ambitions can be achieved with determination and drive. Right things will happen.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

There is presence of a strong male who is a mentor, leader and someone you rely on emotionally. The King of Cups shows that this brings a balance for you as you work through all that you have to do. The Seven of Pentacles indicates a good balance of savings and money you have earned. However, sometimes you could feel like running away. Neither the good nor other things have any attraction.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

You should realise that the feeling of being overwhelmed, stressed and tired is because of over thinking. The Nine of Swords shows an overactive mind that seeks to find peace within chaos. This phase will pass in a few months’ time as things will settle down and you can feel relaxed. Tell yourself none of all that you are thinking about matters. Enjoy good things with children, close friends and other loved ones.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)

There is too much going on in your head that can be tiring. This includes things to be done, targets to be achieved and people to be included in activities. The Page of Sword shows the involvement of youngsters in your life and work area while the Seven of Swords indicates the degree of secrecy you are dealing with- from others as well as your own way of doing things. There is discomfit in general.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

Sometimes you could be at logger heads with your own self- not knowing what is best. You want to do so many things but end up feeling like being in the middle of a battle with yourself. The Seven of Wands shows that you have the talent to do many things. Meanwhile, you give people a whole lot of things without even thinking. The Six of Pentacles suggests this, which then will help you pick the right work.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

You have the support of a strong individual who helps to achieve your goals and aspirations. The Emperor shows that this support is indeed valuable and much needed. The Two of Swords shows that you are debating between two ideas. This is good by itself, but your mind needs to be steady to make the best choice. However, you are on a good wicket and most things are in place, so there is nothing to worry about.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER)

Tricky situations are there in your life and it is to do with your commitments to partners. The Hanged Man shows circumstances that need innovative solutions. You need to think very creatively to get the best out of the situations. The Two of Cups, however, shows a strong bond in these relationships which should be celebrate. The Two of Cups also indicates happy time when it comes to your relationship with your significant other.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY)

The Queen of Pentacles shows there is abundance, comfort and support of the female energies that nourishes families and loved ones. This also suggests that it is time to make all important investment decisions now. The Knight of Swords indicates journeys will be undertaken with battling spirit to achieve goals and targets. Work is primary and that will take precedence over most things right now.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

Anything you do, there is aggression that need not sit well with others. The Five of Swords shows that you think that is the best approach when it comes to dealing with difficult situations. Some could get hurt. The Queen of Wands indicates you are in control of your work. You will proceed on how it should be shaped only when you are ready. Basically, you are thinking with your head and not heart.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH)

Money, good family life and other fulfillment is promised for this week. The Ten of Pentacles shows money and abundance that comes either through your hard work or family sources. The Nine of Cups indicates a sense of fulfillment when it comes to family life. The important relationship if married, takes precedence when it comes to making important decisions. Sometimes you could feel a bit claustrophobic with the bond.