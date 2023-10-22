Tarot: On the cards

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

An excellent week when it comes to family gatherings and bonding. The Ten of Cups shows emotional fulfillment, happiness with children and also a sense of being complete. The Eight of Pentacles indicates hard work and ensuring financial rewards. This is indeed a good blend of personal and professional life. This kind of combination does not always happen easily. In ten days’ time, things you are looking forward to are likely to happen.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

The Nine of Wands shows there is a lot of skills and competence you have but unsure of how to go about. You would like to do things that makes a difference in people and situations that needs help. The Queen of Swords indicates purpose, clarity, strength and leadership quality that others may or may not see. Do what you are doing with full passion and it will be seen eventually.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

Clarity, sharpness and strength of purpose are all yours now, so make the best of what you do. The Ace of Swords assures you success– but you need to be clear of the goals and intentions while executing the plans. The Universe will support your decisions, so ensure they are good ones. The Judgement card tells you to feel gratitude for the things that are already there and not look at the gaps. Make your thoughts count.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

Feeling overwhelmed, frustrated and pinned down are what you are going through right now. Unless you learn to let go of outcomes, there will be unnecessary stress. The Ten of Swords shows you don’t see how things are also progressing. The King of Wands offers support to you through some strong male energies. Take if for what it is worth. There is some kind of collaboration or overseas travel coming up.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

All things are favourable to weave your magic over people and situations, which is something exciting. The Magician shows that you can do anything you choose without stopping. The Eight of Wands indicates that work is good and you are looking at different streams showcasing your innate skills. Picking one and pursuing it, however will make sense. You are supported by a strong male with money that makes life easier.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)

Debating on what to spend on will be the main preoccupation in the days ahead. The Two of Pentacles shows that there is money, but you will feel it is not enough to do all that you want. Your focus is on what you can do to get out of all this. The Three of Swords indicates clarity. Everything looks dicey in your head. Think out of the box to reach the solutions.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

The Six of Wands shows that work will take you to places and will widen horizon making you see things differently. There is a great amount of potential and opportunities out there. However, the Five of Wands suggests that you need to stick to what you are good at and not get into arguments with those having different opinions. Being rigid might lead to losing good opportunities. But you are being taken safely across the metaphorical river.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

You could feel overwhelmed and tired without much sleep because of the things going around. The Nine of Swords suggests learning to let go of things that are not in your control. The Justice card ensures that the right things are happening and for the right reasons. As per The Universe, justice is being delivered correctly. There is support from strong male energies giving inputs relevant for your growth. Such advice and leadership will help you see things clearly.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER)

Working towards goals are on the cards for those born under this sign. The Knight of Cups shows there are some emotional issues while dealing with travel. There are many crossings to be done and that can sometimes be overwhelming- nothing you cannot handle. The Strength card suggests to keep your emotions under control at all times. Don’t react but respond to situations. It is also time to feel carefree. Make your travel a joyous thing.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY)

When everything is good and on track there is no need to worry. Think positive, you will find everything pleasant. The Four of Wands indicates a harmonious family life with children (if any). You could also be looking at either building or buying some property. The Lovers card shows equanimity, love and companionship with the significant other and there is a lot to be thankful for. Make the best of this good phase where you are loved.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

It is a fact that you are on top of things- money, family and others that matter to you. The Queen of Pentacles shows plenty of resources to live a good life. The Moon, however, indicates that your mind will mostly see lack and tend to get moody. This has to do with water balance in the body- if you are not drinking enough water, ensure you do. A strong male in your life is reassuring at many levels.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH)

The Ace of Pentacles shows abundance, prosperity and a sense of fulfillment when it comes to enjoying the good things in life. This card is also encouraging of new direction. The Two of Cups indicates harmony and companionship with your partner and this makes things simple when it comes to day to day activities without resistance and arguments. There will also be times when you feel lonely or in solitude.