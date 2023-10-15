Tarot: On the cards

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

This is week will see money and abundance, as The King of Pentacles shows. It could come through family resources. The Six of Cups indicates how you are being looked after by those you are fond of. You will go out of your way to be nice and helpful to the elders in the family. There is the presence of a strong male who will help you to find the path of success.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

The Six of Pentacles shows that you give a lot to those who need it either in kind or money and this is something that will come back in double the amount. The Queen of Swords indicates the strength of mind and character when it comes to dealing with everything. This card also points to a firm grip over what goes on. There is support from a wealthy person, who will help financially by the year end

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

A good week where you will revel in the achievements of the youngsters in your life. The Knight of Pentacles is an indication that you will be feeling rather proud of what the young ones are doing in their lives. You may not agree completely but you do see the creativity and the sense of following their heart. The Ace of Pentacles shows great abundance and money power. You are on top of things generally.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

Big changes are imminent. It can get uncomfortable, annoying and also disruptive. The Tower is an indication of all this, and you will have to keep your cool and emotions under check firmly. This can also be an emotionally tiring phase, so ensure you don’t put all your feelings out there for others to give you inputs. This is going to be for a phase, so gear up and be ready.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

You could be feeling low about things concerned with money. Even if there is which you might not see or comprehend, you could still feel it is not enough. It can also mean the good things in your life like lifestyle, company and where you live too. The Five of Pentacles shows a poverty mind set even when there is enough to live comfortably. Right now, you are letting things go with the flow.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)

Happy home circumstances and friendly relationships with family and close friends are indicated for the week coming. The Four of Wands shows a good blend of work and personal life, and you will do well to enjoy this phase. The Knight of Wands indicates the drive, passion and creativity when it comes to mentoring the younger lot. They are so driven that they will look at everything as a battle to be won.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

It is the time to work hard, earn money and feel good about doing it. The Eight of Pentacles shows you are happy doing the work that fetches good rewards. The Two of Cups indicates you are in a happy place when it comes to a strong and reliable significant relationship. There may be times when you want to run away from things, but there is stability when it comes to relationship and money.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

Most things are on track right now. The Justice card shows you are getting most of what you have been wanting. This card assures that everything is aligned with desires and wishes. The Page of Wands indicates that you deal a lot with a younger person who works hard to keep the momentum going. While this person can do a lot more right now, he/she is concentrating on one thing which is the best.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER)

It is the new things, projects and collaborations that puts the world together for you. The Page of Pentacles shows that things are likely to be financially viable and rewarding. The Ace of Cups is an endorsement for success and emotion. Balance, so that things work out in your favour. There will also be a role for you to be a peacemaker. There is also plenty of money coming, thanks to filial relationships.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY)

The Queen of Pentacles shows you are on top of things, when it comes to home management and finances. You are the mover and shaker of this abode. There is nothing that will pass your eye or judgement. The Four of Swords suggests that there are plans in the brewing and will take about a couple of months to show results. Don’t ignore the signals given by The Universe. You could miss some good opportunities if you do.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

You have the capacity and the wherewithal to conduct yourself well in life. The Magician suggests you can do anything you wish or want. The World card endorses what the Magician says. Right now, all is well with your world and you can enjoy all this without getting too attached to anything or anyone. However, you will also feel frustrated when things don’t apparently go your way.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH)

When you feel frustrated and pinned down, there is plenty to feel good about too. The Ten of Swords shows you are really weighed down by the weight of negative thoughts. That can leave you feeling drained and can lead to sleepless nights. The Nine of Cups, however, comes to assure that no matter what the reality seems, there are plenty of good things. It will take a few months for things to settle down in your mind.