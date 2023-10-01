Tarot: On the cards

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL )

There is a lot going on in your head and that can’t be fun. The Three of Swords shows that you allow your head to rule rather than your heart, even if you feel it could be hurting. The Seven of Swords shows that you will do only what you want, without consulting anyone and somewhat in a stealthy manner. Also you can be inflexible at times. Result is frustration and a feeling of helplessness.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

Harmonious relationships with important people will prevail at this time. The Two of Cups is an indication of this. The Queen of Wands shows the control and command over what you do, especially if it has to do with work and will prove what you really are. You will also be involved and invested in the life of an important youngster in your life as the Page of Wands suggests.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

Things that have been low will see an upswing now and you will cope very well. The World card shows how your world is indeed in a better place and you will enjoy the benefits of all the good work done in the past. However, The Moon card indicates that you will still be fearful and anxious. Just don’t allow negative thoughts to occupy you.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

Most things are good when it comes to your emotional composure. The Nine of Cups shows a happy place right now, as things are falling into place and you are feeling rather content with yourself. The Five of Swords indicates you are raring to conquer the world. Things going your way will make you the center of attraction and also be in the limelight for the work you do.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

Your life is progressing. The Chariot shows that there is balance and also chances of travel for the right reasons. There is a big change coming up that is transformative (The Death card). This can make you feel unsettled for a while till you adjust to the changed circumstances. You might feel isolated. Learn to look at the good things instead of what is not there.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)

Setting out into this world and making a mark will be the highlight of the days ahead – if not for you, then for those younger lot in your life. The Six of Wands shows work, drive and passion all that go to make you and those associated with you appreciated. The Four of Swords indicates plans in the making and will take about a couple of months to work out. There is a catch here, you are asked to think out of the box.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

Strong views, strength and great ideas are what will show up in the coming week. You will help others through their queries. The King of Swords shows strength and clarity and this could mean the presence of someone similar in your life. The Two of Wands indicates travel, collaboration and connections with places other than where you are and you have the world in your palms. There is no need to worry about money and abundance.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

Someone who is emotionally balanced and steady is present in your life – this gives you support and guidance and you are taken care in many ways. The King of Cups shows this part. The Page of Cups shows the presence of a young smart person in your life- possibly your child, who is doing well and is also a good influence on you because of the way they approach life in general. Allow good ideas to come.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER)

You have two things to think about. This will take your mind space, thinking which one to choose. The Two of Swords shows that you wish something will fall into place so that you don’t have to choose, but you will have to pick one. The Star Card indicates attention, limelight and focus on you as someone who has achieved a lot. You are in for stardom and make the best use out of it. You also try to be a good spouse if married or in a relationship.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY)

For women born under this sign, it is a good time with command, control and dominance over others at work and home. The Justice card shows the right things happening after a long time- and if there are court cases, they are likely to go in your favour. And the Nine of Pentacles shows abundance and money power. However, all this is subject to your attitude. If you are aggressive, then you might not reach your goals.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

You will be inspired by the work and passion of those who are younger. The Page of Wands displays passion and enthusiasm to achieve great things. And that will shine through. The King of Pentacles shows that you are on a good wicket when it comes to finance and money. This is controlled by a male energy and that may or may not go well with you. Ideally, you would like to be in control.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH)

It is good to have clarity and sharpness. The Ace of Swords shows vision when it comes to planning small details of your life. The Six of Pentacles indicates a charitable state of mind and you will try and help as many people as possible in your life. This is your harmonious partnership with spouse, significant other. All this adds to a sense of harmony and well-being.