Tarot: On the cards

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

Family life is harmonious as the Ten of Cups is showing. There is a lot of bonding that binds families together. But it takes work to keep it that way as the five of wands is indicating. The Five of Wands also shows that there could be mischief makers, so be careful. Ideally you should be carefree and not take what people say or do too seriously. There could also be impulsive plans for exploring new places.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

Right now you are in a pretty aggressive mode of creating a life for yourself. The Knight of Swords shows determination and the deep desire to achieve goals. The Chariot shows that you are on the right track and things are working out in the best possible manner. But you could feel that things are going too slow and find yourself feeling very frustrated and pinned down by circumstances.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

Feeling frustrated? That is how this week is going to feel with the several thoughts that can be debilitating. The Ten of Swords shows that your mind looks like a confused battlefield with several thoughts vying for attention. The Death card comes to tell you that this is the prelude to the big changes that are coming. You want to run away from these changes, but ultimately all of it is for your good.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

The week is all about emotions associated with good times and achieving goals. The Knight of Cups shows that you are engaged with a younger person who is very dynamic when it comes to coming up with new things. The Three of Cups shows that these will lead to good times. There will be get-togethers that can be very spirited. It also points to the third wheel in a relationship so do watch out.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

Women born under this sign particularly are on top of things of course so are the men but this works more for the female energies of this sign. The Empress shows that they rule and also provide for those around them. The Ace of Pentacles shows abundance of work done and also a time when money flow is good. It is a time when the right things happen and in a right manner.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)

This is a time when you will have to perform your actions with the mind instead of the heart. Try not to make emotional decisions but be clear when it comes to doing things for yourself and others. The Eight of Wands shows plenty of creative ideas that make your life interesting. All have great potential and the problem is of choices. Knowing this will bring about emotional balance.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

The Ten of Pentacles shows increased flow of money. This means family money, earned money or gifts of abundance that will benefit you monetarily. This abundance will enable you to lead the kind of life you want. The King of Wands shows the presence of a strong-willed individual who will help with guidance of working on your skills. The emotional balance you are working towards will peak mid next year when you will be on top of everything.



SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

Big changes are coming up. It could start in small insidious ways but will build up to make you understand that change is the only constant in life. You will have to look at life with new vision The Moon then comes to test your mood and how you cope with these impending changes. It does not help if you allow these to dominate you. On the good side, all this will lead to new horizons and paths.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER)



A time to support your spouse, partner and any significant other in your life. The Six of Swords indicates that this is the time to go full steam when it comes to being in tandem with the one you are living with. The Queen of Pentacles shows that the women in particular will thrive and become more expansive and nourishing of all things good. Take time off to care for elders who have done a lot for you.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY)

There are renovations, buying of property, change of residence on the anvil as the Three of Pentacles is showing. The lovers show a good partnership - personal as well as any other that is fruitful. The Lovers card also alludes to happy times with spouses and also the promise of new bonds. However, do ensure to keep your expectations of people and situations to the minimum.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY– 18 FEBRUARY)

The Six of Cups shows you will be looked after well making you feel that you are wor- thy of all the attention. The Queen of Swords shows that you are a strong individual in the midst of other strong women who will be clear headed about what they want out of life and the company they keep. However, be prepared for big changes that usually follow a period of good times. Be careful this does not lead to clash of opinions.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH)



Right now, there is nothing to worry, as you step into many things including travel. The Five of Pentacles is a card that explains how we feel lacking even when we have so much going for us. The King of Swords brings focus to what you do and this is a presence that will make you feel supported. Right now you are also very invested in what the youngsters are doing with their work and life.