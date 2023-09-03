Tarot: On the cards

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

There is currently frustration, but it is a passing cloud. The Nine of Swords shows there are difficulties in sleep and you are getting worked up with things. The Hermit indicates this makes you feel alone. But, there is divine guidance which is why it is a phase that should pass soon. Meanwhile, keep the moves on the work front going with passion and intensity.

TAURUS (20 APRIL - 21 MAY)

As the Two of Wands suggests a promising future, you could also be going through emotional ups and downs. The Temperance card that tells you to keep calm and remain neutral. The Sun is shining right behind you and as you are so busy trying to deal with the upheavals, you are unable to see the good times. Just don’t allow your mind to run away with the thoughts.

GEMINI (21 MAY - 21 JUNE)

Being at odds with work goals can be quite stressful, especially if you are a perfectionist. The Seven of Wands shows you are good at multi tasking, but will have to pick one aspect of the work to excel. The King of Swords indicates the remarkable presence of a strong willed individual, who actually gives you guidance in inscrutable ways. It is also time to open your purse and do for others quietly.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

There is travel, especially on the part of younger lot in your life and they will come like a storm, shake things a bit. The Knight of Cups shows this will not only impact you emotionally but also bring new endeavours. The Four of Pentacles indicates the hesitancy about money. But, you are on a good space when it comes to work and all things related to earnings. The ambitions and drive will surely get you there.

LEO (23 JULY - 23 AUGUST)

The Queen of Swords shows that your will and clarity is what keep things going. This card also indicates the firm grip you have over situations. You ensure that things are in order and go as per plan. The Ten of Cups suggests this leads to a happy family life, where the emotional quotient is right on track. This will lead to celebrations and gatherings that will be truly spirited.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST - 23 SEPTEMBER)

Even though not the most ideal partnership, you take the support of those who are available to you, this serves its own purpose for now. The Six of Swords shows that you are unwilling to take risks. Meanwhile, the Judgement card suggests to take a look at yourself, introspect and see what changes you need to make to ensure a better life. The gratitude needs to high on your to do list. You will laud and encourage young talent.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER)

The Ace of Swords shows the clarity with which you are going about your life. You are in the right frame of mind to make good decisions. The Lovers card indicates a harmonious time for relationships and there is marriage, engagement, additions to the family around the corner. It time of happiness as things fall into place. And this of course will be life changing. Stay the course and look at the big picture.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

Presence of a guide in your life is a blessing and something you need right now. The Emperor is someone who makes your life better, simply by being a strong presence. However, while this is so you are feeling isolated and somewhat unsupported even though there are many things that are good in your life. Look up and see the good things. You are advised to introspect the quality of your life. See things correctly.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

While there plenty of money in your life- it’s all built up either through your own efforts or through family sources. The Seven of Pentacles suggests you will need to keep strength of mind and equanimity all the time. The money that is there itself will cause stress for various reasons. So, remain calm and ensure to take decisions when not overwhelmed. However, this can also be the time to start a new venture.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER - 20 JANUARY)

The Fool card tells you to throw caution to the winds and go on an explorative journey – can be any kind of experience that is rewarding for the spontaneity of it all. Yet, caution is required for you could fall into a pit. That fine balance needs to be maintained. The Justice card ensures that everything that is right will happen and outcomes expected will be fair by the standards of The Universe.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY - 18 FEBRUARY)

The Ace of Wands shows ambition, drive to get what you want and the burning desire to succeed. And this is something you will deal with your thoughts. The Three of Cups shows a celebratory mode, as you gather with loved ones and friends, and be the general social being that you inherently are. There will also be a time when you feel the intensity isolation, but this is something you can deal with easily.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY - 20 MARCH)

The Ten of Wands indicates too much of work, stress and the attempts at doing many things simultaneously. Time to lay down some of the burdens and take some time off to rest and recuperate. The Seven of Swords shows some degree of stealth with regard to your thoughts. Not as straight forward as people think you to be, you will do things that could be underhand. There are changes coming upon, so be prepared.