Tarot: On the cards

Avoid thoughts that are debilitating. The Moon card shows that if you do that you are likely to feel stressed, tense and disturbed. Relax and go with the flow and know that your thoughts are more frightening than the reality. The Tower shows changes ahead, these are transformative and could be one of the causes of stress. But be assured that everything happens for the best.

TAURAS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

The Five of Swords shows you could have been in a fighting mode for a long time, that has been your way of dealing with things. You may have hurt people in the process. Ask for forgiveness and think before speaking. The Six of Swords shows that you are in the right direction and be aware that everything is looked after. However, allow yourself to go with the flow. Everything will work out well.

GEMINI (21 MAY - 21 JUNE)

The week ahead looks very bright with good possibilities. The Sun card shows growth, attention and the limelight that will come for the younger members of the family or those close to you. It could also mean the addition to the family. The Nine of Cups indicates that there is much happiness achieved through the way things are panning out. You are likely to travel overseas for work and aspirations.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

The Three of Swords shows better decision making. Thinking with the head will ensure unemotional decisions that will go a long way in getting things done. The Page of Wands suggests the involvement with the ambitions, careers and progress of the younger lot in your life- could be family or others around you. You will have a happy time with regards to family and personal life. Make the most when there is harmony and good vibes.

LEO (23 JULY - 23 AUGUST)

The Strength card indicates all you need now is a lot of forbearance and tolerance to deal with whatever is going on with your life. You would need that to not react to things that could bother you. Though you are a strong person, the Queen of Cups shows there might be emotional turbulences which you will need to keep under control without overreacting. There are also changes that you will have to deal with.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST - 23 SEPTEMBER)

Right now, you are on top of things – like a queen, especially when it comes to family. As the Queens of Pentacles indicates you are a nurturer and will keep things together. It also a time for great family gatherings, where you will be the glue that keeps everyone in bind. The Nine of Swords shows that you will feel frustrated, worried, anxious and not sleep a whole lot. That is the time the battle mode starts. So, relax a bit.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER)

Relationship, travel and keeping emotions under check needs attention this week. If you are in a relationship, then know that it will give you great happiness and emotional balance. This is indicated by the Two of Cups card. Then the Two of Wands suggests travel and going overseas when it comes to work. Right now, you have the world in your hands. The only thing is to keep calm no matter what goes on around you.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

Many people will approach you for things including love and good advice. The Six of Cups shows that others could perceive you as someone with good sense. The Five of Cups, however, indicates that you probably don’t see yourself that way. And you tend to see what is not there and it gives heartaches. But there are good things that you will need to focus on to increase the good in life.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

A week that is focused on money- the giving, the keeping and the working for it. The Six of Pentacles shows the charitable frame of mind, where you will be generous. The Seven of Pentacles suggests that you have a neat pile that allows you to be generous. You have saved up enough or have resources that will not be depleted if you share it. It is also a time when you will work very hard to make more.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER - 20 JANUARY)

If there are plans in your head about things you want to achieve, in about four months’ time you will see it all coming to light. The Four of Swords shows that for you are just staying in rest for it all to come together. The Two of Pentacles indicates that you are working on the budget and how to utilize the available resources. The youngsters in your life will push things forward.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)

Getting attention and being sought after are on the cards. The Star card shows almost a celebrity status as perceived by those around you. And the Nine of Pentacles indicates you to be financially great. You are in control and this will increase confidence. However many things could still plague you and give some anxious moments. You could end up feeling tied down or pinned down. Avoid toxic people.

PISCES (FEBRUARY–20 MARCH)

Being aggressive and hostile, could be the thing this week. The Five of Wands shows at workplace you could be hostile, unfriendly and competitive. It is up to you to change. The Ten of Cups, however, brings cheer with good things in the family. Home life will be good and enjoyable, and there will be good bonding with all the key members of the family. There is also an influx of money as you go along.