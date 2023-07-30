Tarot: On the cards

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

It is celebration time as you will find things to feel good about. The Three of Cups shows togetherness with loved ones, and some three somes that could be in question. Also The Star card foretells stardom. This is also a time when you should be careful how much you reveal about yourself or your family. Use a natural oil and put a few drops in the navel after bath for a while. Keep plans a secret for now.

-TAURUS (20 APRIL - 21 MAY)

You are in the process of tackling a tricky situation. Think out of the box to clear this situation. The Hanged Man talks about complicated situations but in reality, is simple. The Page of Swords shows the integrity of a young person, who knows what they want. If you have not learnt to give credit to all those who have helped you, integrity is what we take with us post death and helps the soul.

GEMINI (21 MAY - 21 JUNE)

You are stressed about your work life. It could be anxiety about doing things well. The Seven of Wands shows that you are taking just one thing and getting quite worked up about it causing stress. Just remember that you are like The Magician (the card too) who can pull anything off. It would be good if you can speak about your pain - if you had a bad experience don’t wish that on anyone else.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

Plans you have in your head will take four months to show results. The Four of Swords is indicative of that. A strong male energy will be in command in many ways acting as a mentor guide to you. This is shown through the King of Wands. Question you need to ask yourself is if you are at peace with your parents? And are you grateful for the upbringing you have had?

LEO (23 JULY - 23 AUGUST)

The devil card shows that you could be in an important relationship. Feeling somewhat tied down, but seeing no other option? Do you know what you really want? Do include in natural foods that have vitamin E, omega fatty acids in your diet.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST - 23 SEPTEMBER)

Right now, you have the upper hand in terms of work. The Queen of Wands suggests that you are actually in the top lot of those who are names in their fields of expertise. The Six of Cups shows how you will be sought after for all that you do. This is a time of being grateful for the teachers in your life. Also revisit an old hobby that once made you enthusiastic.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER)

When it comes to relationship, you are on a good wicket. The Lovers card is indicative of that. The Ace of Wands shows ambitions which are going to be fulfilled as you have envisaged. Rest assured, things are on the right track. What are your beliefs about money? Write down your limiting beliefs and work on them one by one. Appreciate all the wealth no matter how much or how little you have had till now.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

You wish you had the strong presence of lost ancestors or an elders who you got a lot of guidance in the past. The King of Swords and The Emperor shows that it is something you would like to have now. Even though the ones you looked up to could have passed away, they remain with you in spirit ready to help. You need to know you are loved and someone out there is looking out for you.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

You could be at loggerheads with people at work. Anything to do with what you do not believe in will come in the way of productivity. The Five of Wands shows that there needs to be cohesiveness in the way you work. The Knight of Cups shows you could be mentoring someone in their new venture, or you yourself are that person looking to explore new avenues. You only hate some-one, if you don’t love yourself enough. Explore self-love.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER - 20 JANUARY)

The week ahead is about money and actions associated with it. The Two of Pentacles shows you are debating on what to spend on. While the Four of Pentacles shows that with the available resources, you sometimes refuse help about how to increase the power of what you already have. You could be thinking of investing in real estate too. Ask yourself what you are not willing to see about yourself. Also give your eyes rest and sleep enough.

AQURIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)

Things have never been better than they are now. The Nine of Pentacles and The World card shows that you are on top of things. Money wise and otherwise, things are on track. Pray- it could be answers, guidance, healing or even venting. Pray for someone else without a motive. Use basil in food or brew a basil tea to heal the body. Enjoy the material pleasures of life, but remember you are a spiritual being.

PISCES (FEBRUARY–20 MARCH)

The Six of Wands shows that you are on the mode of achieving your goals when it comes to work in the fastest possible manner. The Page of Pentacles shows that you are engaged with a young person who is making inroads into some new ventures and you are all supportive about that. Ask yourself if you have the tendency to feel envy? If it is so, acknowledging it and work on getting rid of it.