Tarot: On the cards

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

The week ahead looks good in terms of work and clarity in the best manner. You will be helped by driven people who will help immensely to reach your goals. The Six of Wands and the Ace of Swords show how clear thinking will help you propel things forward. There is a lot of recognition along the way. There could also be a happy event – birth of a child etc. Basically, good additions in life.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

Prepare for big changes that are likely to come. The Tower, a transformative card, shows that what you were used to, will no longer be. New things will come, that will take some time to get used to. The Strength card tells you to keep emotions under control, as you grapple with the changes. This could be to do with work, and work-related things. Try not to do too much initially.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

You need not worry about money, even though you will hesitate to spend. Four of Pentacles shows that you are holding on to your money, also wondering whether you should spend. Seven of Wands shows you want to do many things that you are skilled at, however you will have to pick one thing for better outcomes. Around August - September, you will find that you are indeed in command of all that wealth.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

Relationships take precedence over the next few days. You will find that things are not bad when it comes to the bonds you have formed. The Lovers card shows that you have a harmonious connect with a significant other, and with somebody at your workplace. World card shows, things are falling into place. There will be lot of thoughts about a project, which is likely to take two years to become big.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

With many interests, you will be hard pressed to decide on what you want to address first. You are able to do many things very well. The kind of choices you make will impact your well-being. You need to pick one thing and take that up for now. You could also be feeling alone and unsupported as the Five of Cups shows. It is temporary, if you can allow yourself to feel carefree.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)

Going overseas is there for you right now. Three of Wands suggest many connections in different countries, and you could be travelling for work. The Three of Swords gives you clarity on how you need to go about expanding plans that you have. The clearer you are about where you want to head, the better results you can expect. Work is the prominent element in your life right now.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

If you are looking for opportunities overseas, then it’s the right time for you to explore. Two of Wands suggests that you have the world in your hands, and you can go anywhere you choose for better things workwise. Seven of Pentacles shows that there is no need to worry about money, as you already have a good pile, to which you will add soon. Emotionally, it is a fulfilling time. Expect to enjoy your life.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

If there are plans in your head about doing projects you are working on, in about four months’ time you are likely to see results. Four of Swords shows you are lying low, carefully allowing it to its outcome. You are impatient for results which is what the Ten of Swords show. You could be thinking about whether things will work, which can give you sleepless nights. Trust that only the right thing will happen.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER)

Ace of Wands shows success of work, and work related elements. You will be successful in achieving goals. Meanwhile on the home front, there is harmony that brings you a sense of well-being, offsetting any hitches at the workspace. It is your mind that needs to be looked after, without allowing it to give you negative stories about the important things in life. If there is something you are waiting for, it will take a month.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY)

It is a week where money will come from family, new projects or people investing in your business, if any. King of Pentacles shows the presence of a person who could be a mentor in the field of your interest, who will not just guide, but provide valuable inputs. Knight of Pentacles is someone who will come up with new schemes, and deliver right outcomes. You are likely to see results in eight weeks’ time.

AQURIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

You are a tough task master to getting things done. That is how you should be, if you want to be a leader. Queen of Swords shows a strong person who knows what is needed, and how to get it. The Emperor is someone who is a strong support for difficult things. This can be a partnership, but not without the ego troubles, which can be worked on. There is travel, possibly for work.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH)

You could be at odds with those around you. Five of Wands shows that tempers could fly, and you will be in an irritable mood as things are not likely to fall into place. Getting upset is not the solution. Use calmness to get things done your way. You could also feel like running away from your thoughts, as the Eight of Swords show. Avoid doing anything on the sly, as you are likely to be caught.