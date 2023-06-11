Tarot: On the cards

CHENNAI: ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

You have the clarity of a King. Like a King, you will lead and make decisions that are clear and precise. The Ace of Swords shows a good head over shoulders, and because of this clarity you will get things done well. The Page of Pentacles concentrates on the activity of a younger person, whose progress and work you are engaged or interested in. And this person will be very creative, and making rapid strides in the workspace.





TAURUS (20 APRIL - 21 MAY)

You seem to have too much on your mind, and sometimes you may not even be conscious about this. Too many things to do, and that makes you feel running out of time. This is illusionary, as everything is unfolding. Don’t get frustrated because of the wait. The World card says that everything will fall into place in the way you want. And also, there is abundance of money and prosperity which is enough for long term too.





GEMINI (21 MAY - 21 JUNE)

You will be proud to see the works of the young ones in your life. However, you will also be concerned on how they go about it. The Knight of Wands shows that, there is a lot of drive and passion. But everything needs a sense of equanimity. The Six of Cups indicates you to be in a happy place, where a lot of care and affection are given. Because of this, you will be in a generous mood.





CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

The Three of Pentacles shows projects in the making, and you will get help from competent people to bring what you have in mind, a reality. In about three to four months, you will have things ready to go. The Eight of Pentacles indicates that you are working hard, not just for money, but also for fulfillment. In about four weeks’ time, you are likely to see results of a work you have been thinking about for a while.





LEO (23 JULY - 23 AUGUST)

Happy relationships within your circle, make you happy. You are in a good space when it comes to the significant ones in your life. The Lovers card indicates increased interaction with your significant other. The Three of Wands shows a desire to travel overseas, not just to expand the creativity within you, but also to look for collaborations. However, there are tricky situations within the layers.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST - 23 SEPTEMBER)

Big changes are in the air for many. Tower, a transformative card, says to build something new, the old has to be destroyed. It is time to step up to the next level. However, the Eight of Swords shows you are feeling tied down because of your own self-limiting beliefs and ideas of how things should be. However, the good part through all this is that, the youngsters in your life will be marching forward.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER)

Running away from your fears and thoughts of the future, could be harrowing in many ways. But all this is self-inflicted. So, you need to change the direction of your mind. The Seven of Swords shows this aspect. The Page of Cups, however, indicates great promise that if you are looking to start anything, it will not only be emotionally fulfilling, but also financially rewarding. Towards the end of the year, you will realize your own greatness and light.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

You are skeptical about everything in your life. You are waiting for something better to come in your way. The Two of Swords shows that you wait and keep cogitating about what to do next. The Queen of Swords indicates that you are very clear about what you want, but it could be the societal pressure that confuses you. In about eight days’ time, emotional issues that are bothering you will be sorted.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

All is well in your world, especially when it comes to emotional fulfillment and personal happiness. The Nine of Cups indicates that you are in a content state. The Chariot shows that most things are moving in the right direction. There are journeys to be made, and mostly it will be for work. However, there are major changes coming your way. So, unexpected things might happen which are around the corner.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER - 20 JANUARY)

The Ten of Pentacles indicates abundance and wealth, that is coming or already came to you. This will be from family funds, investments, and also from your earnings. You will be perceived as wealthy and people might approach for help. The Sun shows that if you have children, they will do well, and start new ventures and projects that will make you proud. By the end of this year, there could also be additions to your family.





AQURIUS (20 JANUARY - 18 FEBRUARY)

You think with clarity and somewhat clinical. You keep aside emotions while making decisions, which is good when life is not black and white. The Three of Swords shows that you follow your head than heart. The tendency to think too much before spending, can sometimes be your undoing. The Two of Pentacles shows your hesitation before spending money. And this is the result of your mind, which always gives you stories of money not being enough.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY - 20 MARCH)

The Temperance card says that patience and forbearance are essential, for all that you are going through, and witnessing in your life. You have to control your emotions, else, you will find yourself in a fix. The Six of Swords shows that you are going with the flow and that is the best strategy for now. But, you will be delighted in seeing the young lots in your life doing well in their fields of work.