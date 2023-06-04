Tarot on the cards

CHENNAI: This week are some easy remedies to address some issues. Do it with faith.

Take a little Black Pepper, White Musali (a herb) , Camphor, Lavender, Sage, Neem, Guggul, Coconut, Ashwagandha and Coffee (either powder or leaf of every mentioned herb). Keep in vessel in the centre of the home and burn it. Spread the smoke of it in all rooms except the bathroom. Do it clockwise and once a month on any Tuesday or Saturday for problems to be solved 2) Cloves,Ghee, Camphor, lamp. Burn the cloves and camphor in organic Indian Ghee everyday as you leave the house for debts to be cleared

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

The days ahead are likely to be a bit stressful, and it would do you good to keep your emotions under control. The card Strength shows, the calmer you are, the better you will be able to deal with things. The Queen of Pentacles indicates economic abundance and a figure of care giver. If there are plans for great ideas, it is likely that they will show up in a good way by this year.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

The Knight of Pentacles show directions, youngsters are likely to take, in terms of money and travelling. This also applies to those looking for opportunities in places beyond where they live. However, the Ten of Swords show frustration of thoughts. This is a tough time if you take these thoughts seriously. There are changes coming. Accept that these are for the highest good. It will push you out of your comfort zone.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)

Carefully laid out plans are becoming a reality. Things you have in mind will show results in a few months. The Four of Swords shows, you are waiting to see how things pan out. Staying calm is a good strategy, which will help you with your results. The Nine of Cups shows an emotionally satisfying time. There is some kind of travel overseas, or you could have visitors who are with you from overseas.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)

The Temperance card shows, that you need patience when it comes to dealing with situations, and people, as you could be struggling to keep your feelings under control. It could be a draining time dealing, as you are with folks who can be difficult. The Eight of Swords shows, you are tying yourself in knots, trying to keep everything above water. Try to loosen up, maybe take a break by a short travel.

LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)

In a bind or in a bond? That is something you have to decide, when it comes to crucial relationships in your life. The Devil card indicates feeling tied down to people, which is tiring. But you don’t want to let it go because, you have grown used to. The Hermit shows that you tend to feel alone. If there is something on your mind, especially money, you will see things coming through around August.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST– 23 SEPTEMBER)

Any concerns of money, or projects for the younger lot in your life, can be done away with, as they are on the right path. The Page of Pentacles, shows the diligence to ensure everything is made into a dream of abundance. The Fool card tells you to relax a bit and travel around. Impulsive decisions however, need to be avoided. Enjoy the attention and adulation that come your way.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

Having high expectations, seems to be your undoing now. The less you think about people and things, the better you will feel. There is also the guidance from someone who is a leader, which helps you to make decisions. The Ten of Pentacles, shows the influx of money into your life, especially if it is some kind of inherited wealth. This is a good time for you to make money, as opportunities will present themselves.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

You could be preoccupied with work of the younger lot in your life. The Knight of Pentacles, shows those who are charting new territories and working on bringing money for their work. That is complemented by Two of Wands, which shows overseas connections borne out of interaction with those in the same line. The workload is tiring. Learn to take things one by one, and you are likely to see results in 10 weeks’ time.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER– 22 DECEMBER)

This week is all about strong women in your life. Some are nurturers, and some are the keepers of wealth in the house. The Empress, and the Queen of Pentacles, shows these elements. You are likely to be driven by these kinds of influences through the week, as the female energies will be present wherever you go. Through all this, there is a chance you could feel overshadowed. You could be unappreciative of this blessing.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER– 20 JANUARY)

You seem to be on top of things in life. The World card shows fulfillment of wishes. The King of Swords shows the respect you hold for a strong male presence in your life, who allows you to have clarity about what you want, and helps you make good decisions. This male figure could be you too, as perceived by the world. There could also be a tendency to avoid dealing with emotional issues.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

Being in your elements is something you do well and others recognize your gift of being able to hold sway in a conversation. The Star card shows, how much of a luminous person you can be. Somehow, people will be drawn to you, and you don’t even realize that you are so attractive. The Three of Wands shows the desire to travel around August/ September. And it could be with youngsters, possibly children.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY– 20 MARCH)

Time to be in the limelight, as you make strides at work, and bring in money. Ace of Pentacles, shows the light you will shine in your area, and be the monetary goal that you will set, which others will follow. The Six of Swords shows you in a relationship, which could be boring, but you would not want to make changes. You are in two minds about something, which you need to decide soon.