Clone of Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH — 20 APRIL)

When it comes to money, there is a neat pile for your use for what is necessary and important. It also shows that this can be kept for a rainy day when sudden expenses can descend on you. This is the Seven of Pentacles that indicates this aspect of your life. You are in a good place with this card showing up for you. A Feng Shui would be to enhance meeting more clients, colleagues and helpful people of all kinds.

TAURUS (20 APRIL — 21 MAY)

You are working hard to be financially independent. The Eight of Pentacles shows effort, intention and the drive to go after what is important to you. There is a single-minded focus on this aspect of your life. The Judgement card comes to tell you that gratitude is the most important thing that you need to practice for attracting the best of the best. The Feng Shui tip is that healthy, beautiful plants bring superb Chi’ to the home.