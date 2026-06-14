Solo dining is becoming Chennai youth’s new form of self-care

CHENNAI: In Chennai’s evolving cafe culture, dining alone is no longer seen as unusual. For many young people, solo dining has become a form of self-care — a way to pause, reflect, work and recharge in the middle of fast-paced urban life. What was once associated with loneliness is now becoming a conscious lifestyle choice.
From college students and young professionals to food enthusiasts, more people are choosing to spend time alone at cafes, finding comfort in food, ambience and personal space.
At Ciclo Café, this shift has become increasingly visible.
According to Aman Thadani, Director, TIAM Foods Pvt Ltd (Ciclo Café Operations Team), solo diners have grown significantly over the past few years.
“People are far more comfortable seeking out new experiences on their own now,” he says. “Some come in to work; others come to eat alone. For many of our regulars, Ciclo has become a kind of third home.”
He explains that cafés today are no longer just about food.
“A cafe gives people a reason to step out without needing company. Some want to focus and work, while others just want a quiet hour to themselves. A café lets you be alone without feeling lonely,” he says.
Aman adds that while Ciclo was not specifically designed for solo diners, its open and welcoming environment naturally makes space for everyone.
“A good café gives people a place that’s neither home nor work — somewhere they can sit with themselves and feel comfortable,” he continues.
Psychologist Ishvar Mohan, Assistant Professor and Applied Psychology researcher, says this growing trend reflects larger emotional and behavioural shifts. “This trend is actually pretty common and it’s on the rise globally,” he says. “People prefer eating alone because it removes social pressure. You don’t have to worry about anyone else’s preferences, dietary restrictions or even the clean-up after meals. It offers people a sense of freedom.”
He notes that solo dining creates a space free from “impression management.”
“When you’re dining with friends or family, there is often pressure to behave in certain ways. But when you’re alone, there’s less pressure and more comfort,” he tells us. Mohan also explains the emotional link between food and stress.
“Stress activates reward systems in the brain, making people crave high-calorie comfort foods. These foods temporarily improve mood by triggering serotonin and opioids. But emotional eating, if repeated often, can become unhealthy,” he warns. For food and travel blogger Ganesh Ram, the rise of solo dining is closely tied to Chennai’s changing café culture. “Compared to a few years ago, I definitely see more people visiting cafés alone,” he says.
“Many are exploring new cuisines, trying trending places or even using cafés as workspaces.”
He says cafés offering unique cuisines such as Korean, Japanese and other Asian food often attract solo diners.
“Good food comes first, but ambience matters just as much.
Calm surroundings, comfortable seating and less noise make people want to stay longer,” he explains. Among students, solo dining is becoming a deeply personal experience. For Sivithan K, a college student, eating alone has become a way of understanding himself better.
“When I eat alone, I read a newspaper or use my phone. It’s my me-time,” he remarks. He believes solo dining helps with self-reflection.
“It gives me relief. When we’re alone, we begin to reflect on ourselves. It helps us understand ourselves better,” he says.
Mahalakshmi B, who works in research and development in medical electronics, says solo café visits help her manage stress.
“Personal time is very important in my schedule to relax and recharge,” she says. “Cafes provide a peaceful environment where I can enjoy my own company.” For her, the experience is about more than food.
“Sitting alone in a cafe, drinking coffee and listening to music gives me peace of mind. It makes me reflect on myself,” she adds.
As Chennai’s youth continue to balance work, studies and social pressures, solo dining is becoming more than just a food habit. It represents independence, emotional comfort and the growing need for personal space.
In a city shaped by deadlines, traffic and constant connectivity, cafés are quietly becoming spaces of healing — one meal, one coffee and one moment of solitude at a time.
For many young people, being alone is no longer something to avoid. Instead, it is becoming a way for them to reconnect with themselves.