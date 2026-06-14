Solo dining is becoming Chennai youth’s new form of self-care

From college students and young professionals to food enthusiasts, more people are choosing to spend time alone at cafes, finding comfort in food, ambience and personal space.

At Ciclo Café, this shift has become increasingly visible.

According to Aman Thadani, Director, TIAM Foods Pvt Ltd (Ciclo Café Operations Team), solo diners have grown significantly over the past few years.

“People are far more comfortable seeking out new experiences on their own now,” he says. “Some come in to work; others come to eat alone. For many of our regulars, Ciclo has become a kind of third home.”