Size matters: Cartographic reform to give countries their due

Mercator map

In 1569, Gerardus Mercator created a map that preserved angles and directions and helped sailors perform maritime navigation in the 16th Century. However, the choice of following the Mercator map meant sacrificing accuracy in the relative sizes of landmasses.

The distortion increases the farther you travel from the Equator, inflating Europe, Russia and North America while shrinking Africa, Latin America and South Asia.

“This is not a minor error. It’s a systematic misrepresentation that has shaped global perceptions for over centuries,” notes Geetha Ganga, a researcher in African studies who has written a PhD thesis on the exiled Somali author and an active spokesperson of Africa, Nuruddin Farah, and his historicising of Somalia.

She added that in Farah’s sixth novel, he examines cartography and carving of Africa by European colonialists while making bold attempts to debunk stereotypical representations of Africa. “Even before Mercator came up with his map, there was Eduard Kremer’s map in 1567, which introduced numerous distortions which altered the notion of the world and its size,” she pointed out.

Then came the Mercator projections of the world map in 1569, an image the cartographers imprinted on the imagination of billions of school-going populations around the world. “These maps that are heavily influenced by European prejudices are the maps we use at school, being reprinted year after year and used even in schools in Africa. The gross compression of the African continent in these maps is also one of the reasons that gave the colonists the courage to conquer them,” opined Ganga.