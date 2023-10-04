Shruti rocks out to Bettye La Vette track When a Woman’s Had Enough

CHENNAI: Actor Shruti Haasan has never been shy of showing her rock’n roll side these days as she has been frequently posting on her social media. This time, the actor-singer was belting songstress Bettye La Vette’s song When a Woman’s Had Enough.

While the original track is more mellow and does not use much high notes, Shruti was singing it completely high and seemed to be doing more out of just casually enjoying herself rather than practicing it or anything.

On her Instagram Story, she posted her clip and captioned it, “Normal screamy mornings at home to annoy @santanu_hazarika_art on national boyfriend day.”

Donning a black shirt with a completely pixelated black and white background, the actor was merely dancing and belting the song and grooving to it.

Before this also, the Poojai actor had never made her love of rock a secret as she grew up listening to rock bands ranging from Nirvana, Rolling Stones, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Creed and The Beatles, among other classic acts.

Back in September, shruti had said that she likes working out with heavy metal music playing in the back which gives her extra boost and makes exercising a lot more enjoyable for her.

Shruti also has her own alternative rock band, The Extramentals, where she is the lead singer and has done various songs with them, including her big hit Edge.

Shruti Haasan is currently geared up for the Prabhas starrer-action-thriller film Salaar-Part 1: Ceasefire which will release on December 22.