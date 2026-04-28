Sharing a meal, the Bohra way

“I’ve grown up in a Bohra Muslim Gujarati family and I started cooking for friends and family, creating meals that felt personal and familiar,” she says. What began as a small, informal practice gradually turned into something more structured. Between 2011 and 2014, she ran her restaurant, Red Ginger. “That experience changed the way I approached cooking. It brought in discipline, consistency and the ability to handle a busy kitchen, which is very different from cooking at home,” she explains.

After stepping away from the restaurant, Tahera moved into catering, taking on small gatherings, corporate events and weddings. Over time, this grew into Zaki by Tahera, starting with small orders and building steadily through word of mouth. “Today, I focus on curated meals and pop-ups, sharing the kind of food I connect with,” she adds.