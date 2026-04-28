Sharing a meal, the Bohra way

Chennai is home to people from many communities and regions, with cultures blending seamlessly. While the city is familiar with food from across the country, cuisines from smaller communities are not always widely represented. Bohra cuisine is one such example. Tahera Saraiya, a home chef who specialises in Bohra food, is now set to host her first Bohra Thaal experience in the city.
“I’ve grown up in a Bohra Muslim Gujarati family and I started cooking for friends and family, creating meals that felt personal and familiar,” she says. What began as a small, informal practice gradually turned into something more structured. Between 2011 and 2014, she ran her restaurant, Red Ginger. “That experience changed the way I approached cooking. It brought in discipline, consistency and the ability to handle a busy kitchen, which is very different from cooking at home,” she explains.
After stepping away from the restaurant, Tahera moved into catering, taking on small gatherings, corporate events and weddings. Over time, this grew into Zaki by Tahera, starting with small orders and building steadily through word of mouth. “Today, I focus on curated meals and pop-ups, sharing the kind of food I connect with,” she adds.
At the centre of her upcoming pop-up is the Bohra thaal, which is as much about the experience as it is about the food. “Usually, four to eight people sit together and eat from one large plate. It creates a strong sense of togetherness and equality because everyone shares the same meal. The structure of the meal itself is also different. We begin with something sweet, like sodenu made with rice, ghee, sugar and nuts, and then move into savoury dishes,” she explains.
This way of eating is deeply rooted in the community’s values. “We focus on not wasting food. Everyone shares and makes sure everything is finished. The thaal is not just reserved for special occasions. Even daily meals, whether breakfast, lunch or dinner, can be eaten this way,” she adds.
Bohra cuisine reflects a long history of movement and exchange. Influences from Yemen, Gujarat, Mughal and Persian kitchens come together to shape dishes that are layered, aromatic and comforting. Meals are often served in a sequence, with flavours moving between sweet and savoury, building a sense of rhythm and balance. The Bohra Thaal experience will be held on May 3 at Hanu Reddy Residences, Poes Garden, Teynampet. The event is being organised by Soul On A Plate as part of its effort to bring lesser-known regional cuisines to the city.
For the pop-up, Tahera is planning a menu that stays true to tradition. “We will be serving dishes like dal samosas, kheema samosas, channa bateta, different types of halwa, mutton nihari, dal gosht and more. Each dish is part of a larger sequence, contributing to the overall experience of the thaal."
One of the highlights is Dal Chawal Palidu, a classic Bohra dish made with rice and lentils. The dal water is used to prepare a tangy, slightly sour gravy with drumsticks, which balances the simple lentil-rice base. It is usually served with roasted papad and bharta. Another signature dish on the menu is mutton dabba gosht with soft rotis, a rich and comforting preparation that reflects the depth of Bohra cooking.
For Tahera, the pop-up is about more than introducing dishes. “People are curious about how we eat together. This is a chance for them to experience it,” she says.