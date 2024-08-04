International Friendship Day: Setting friendship goals across tables

CHENNAI: Food and friends share an unbreakable bond. Many of us never miss a chance to indulge in delectable dishes whenever we meet our bunch. Are you someone who takes hours to decide the best food spot to hang out with your friends? To celebrate this Friendship Day (August 4) with ease, DT Next has curated a list of restaurants across the city offering special brunches and offers, honouring the connection with your homies.

Brunch with bunch

Waterside at Feathers, A Radha Hotel, is throwing the ultimate brunch bash to celebrate the special occasion with people who make our lives happy and bright. The diverse menu includes sesame crab meat soup, Hawaiian yellow tuna fin salad, fettuccine pasta with grilled vegetable salad, bhatti da Banaras, teriyaki grilled chicken with roasted leeks, murgh musallam, kaju gulkand sandwich and choux bun with rose mousse. There will be a 20 per cent discount to enjoy the day with your special bonds with leisurely meals.

==========================

Sweet symphony for friendship

Celebrating the magic of Friendship with a dash of sweetness, Moonbakes has unveiled an exclusive 4 Slice Assorted Cake menu. Crafted with a touch of creativity, this special offering is designed to bring friends together over a shared love for delectable desserts. Black Forest cake, Rose and Pistachio cake, Red velvet White Chocolate cake, and White Chocolate Funfetti cake are selected to create a scrumptious indulgence. The Black Forest cake stands as a timeless classic, while the Rose and Pistachio cake slice introduces a sophisticated blend of floral and nutty notes. The Red Velvet White Chocolate cake creates a visually stunning and delectable treat. Lastly, the White Chocolate Funfetti cake brings an element of joy and festivity with its colourful sprinkles.

===========================================

Culinary delights for confidants

The Reef at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort has come up with a special Friendship Day brunch buffet. So, gather your closest friends to exclusive 30 per cent discount on groups of six or more. Coming to the flavourful menu, savour the finest flavours with refreshing beverages to immerse in unforgettable moments. The warm ambience is enough to create cherished memories with some unbreakable bonds on this special day.

======================================

Tasty treats with pals

To create an unforgettable day for best friends, Anise at Taj Coromandel is organising a culinary feast with a sumptuous brunch. A special menu, highlighting an array of Indian and International dishes, is curated. They also have live cooking counters and mouth-watering desserts. The highlights are grilled seafood including lobster, prawns and fish, biriyani (mutton chicken and vegetable), paya with idiyappam, vegetable wraps, roast leg of lamb, friends cupcakes and Belgian chocolate bar.

================================================

Exploring cuisines

The Westin Velachery invites boon companions to celebrate the most special bonds with a delectable brunch spread that will make your heart sing. The menu comprises classic favourites to innovative twists including kebab corner, carving-roast lamb leg, live station for sushi, healthy millet, and French Crepe. Live music is also there to celebrate the joy of friendship.